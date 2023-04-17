Kaivalyadhama celebrates Yoga Mahotsav in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Day of Yoga (IDY) endeavours to connect with the larger global community, as India's G20 presidency theme One World, One Health Resonates with the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

The event was held on the grounds of Kaivalya Vidya Niketan and approx. 1000 people attended the event. The chief guests were Shri Anoop Kumar, ADGP Maharashtra and Commodore Shri. Mohit Goel, Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji.

Participants include Naval cadets from Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shivaji, Regional Police Academy, Railway Police Academy and students of some of the leading schools in Lonavala, along with employees of MIDC Lonavala Municipality Corporation, Shree Narayani Dham Temple Trust and Tata Hydel Power. The event was also attended by Shivadurg, Lions Club and Pinkathon members.

Event commenced with a musical programme followed by the distribution of Scholarship awards in the name of Rameshwar Prasad Nevatiaji and Bhagwati Devi Baburam Tiwari to the students, of Gordhandas Seksaria College of Yoga and Cultural Synthesis followed by the Common Yoga Protocol.



Local television channel Maval Varta broadcasted the event live to amplify the event and maximize participation. It is the second event for Kaivalyadhama as part of the Centenary Celebrations.

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in the year 1924, the institute has pioneered research, education and wellness, in the field of yoga, over the last century. Its 180-acre campus in Lonavala, Maharashtra, houses a state-of-the-art research facility, the world's first Yoga college, a healthcare centre and a CBSE school for young children, amongst other things.

Kaivalyadhama's uniqueness lies in its diligent pursuit of synergy between yoga tradition and science and making yoga relevant and accessible to all, through its 15 locations globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Subodh Tiwari, CEO, Kaivalyadhama, said, "Yoga Se Sah-yog is the theme for the Yoga Mahotsava being celebrated by Kaivalyadhama, to welcome 67days to the International Day of Yoga. We have made an effort to bring all organisations around Lonavala together to practice yoga in Kaivalyadhama, near the iconic Sahayadri ranges and Valvan dam. We are very happy that INS Shivaji, the Police Training School, Tata Power, Kaivalya Vidya Niketan and many other organisations have come together today to celebrate this with us. We wish all the best to everyone to inculcate yoga in their lives."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

