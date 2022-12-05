Kajol, Remo D'souza, Raghav Juyal and many other Bollywood celebrities graced 5th edition of MLA Aslam Shaikh's Malad Masti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/PNN): Malad Masti, an event that was attended by many celebs like Kajol, Vishal Jethva, Remo D'souza, Raghav Juyal, Ali Asgar, Chinki Minki, Ridhimi Tiwari, Dr Anil Murarka, Sreerama Chandra, Baseer Ali, Madhur Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali and others near Inorbit Mall, Malad West. The purpose of this event is about how people should step out and meet friends, watch new things and enjoy, rather than just watch things on their mobile at home. The event is allowing people to enjoy and spend a good weekend outside their homes.

Malad Masti is not just an entertainment event but a means to connect entertainment and families and bring awareness.

MLA Aslam Shaikh said, "The main purpose and message of the event this year revolves around child abuse. It is important that people are made aware and children should be protected against evil forces in society".



MLA Aslam Shaikh is an Indian politician from the Indian National Congress. He is serving as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Malad West Assembly Constituency in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He was serving as the Textile, Fisheries Department & Ports Development Minister in the former Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet.

The event was held at Inorbit Mall, New Link Road, Malad west. This is the 5th year of Malad Masti and it is being supported by Gold Medal Switches. Malad Masti is about road activities that engage the public. From dances to kickboxing to children's activities to outdoor gym activities to health and wellness, etc you will find people engaging, enjoying and being a part of the most. Most of all it's wonderful to see people coming out early Sunday morning.

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa came to promote their film Salaam Venky. Ali Asgar, Chinki Minki, Raghav Juyal, and Remo D'souza interacted with the crowd at the event. More than 9,000 people attended the event organized by MLA Aslam Shaikh.

