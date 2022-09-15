KANDARP DIGI SMART BPO LTD enters market with IPO of Rs 8.10 crore to be listed on NSE EMERGE

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited, engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions, brings its IPO for 27,00,000 shares aggregating to Rs 8.10 crores. The issue opens on the 16th of September and closes on 20th September 2022. It will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The initial public issue for 27,00,000 shares will be at Rs 30 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 20 per share and the face value per share will be Rs 10, aggregating to Rs 8.10 crores. Out of 27,00,000 shares, upto 1,40,000 shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker to the issue (Market Maker Reservation Portion). The issue-less market maker reservation portion of upto 25,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each, including a share premium of Rs 20 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 768 lakhs will be the net issue. The lot size will be 4,000 shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 30.09% and 28.53% respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. The lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and the registrar to the issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

The Net Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for:

1. Meeting the working capital requirement

2. General Corporate Purpose



3. Meeting the issue expenses

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited is engaged in BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions. The company provides a wide range of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verifications, Site Visits, Document check/Pickup, E-KYC, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing end to end solutions to its clients.

The company has been in the current business line for more than 20 years and the client lists include various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. The company also helps clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who need specialist assistance.

The company recorded a total revenue of 1287.84 lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 154.68 and PAT of 94.04 for the financial year ending March 2022.

Sunil Kumar Rai is the Chairman and Managing Director and also the promoter of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited. He has an experience of 27 years in the field of Business Processing Outsourcing and has been instrumental in taking major policy decisions of the company. He plays a vital role in formulating business strategies and effective implementation of the same.

Meenakshi Pathak is the Whole-Time Director and also the promoter of the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Limited and has an experience of 12 years in the field of administration.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

