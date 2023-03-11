Kandima Maldives' KULA Art Initiative goes Global in Celebration of World Art Day on April 15

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): To celebrate World Art Day (15 April 2023) in the koolest way possible, Kandima has collaborated with two game-changing international artists, Momo and Angelo Milano, who are currently making big waves in the creative world, as part of the resort's global support of art.

Angelo Milano, a quirky, trendsetting Italian artist and one of the pioneers of the Street Art movement and Momo, whose art includes many mediums from collage to computer coding as well as working with international brands such as Pepsi and NFL, came together in February 2023 to create their first ever Maldivian mural masterpiece at the anything but ordinary Kandima resort. The artists unleashed their creativity at the fun & stylish Breeze Pool Bar, the ultimate hotspot where guests can unwind poolside with daily live entertainment and stunning views of the tropical turquoise ocean waters.

They have created murals all across the world and said that what inspires them the most is combining their love of exploring and travelling and then making it creative by painting in open spaces, spontaneously and not being confined to their studio.

So, why the Maldives? The artists wanted to paint in paradise whilst wanting to experience the Maldives and the Indian Ocean. The idea behind their mural at Kandima was based on pure inspiration coupled with what the Kandima brand stands for and visualising the space provided. The fitting of an exciting frame composition creates the essence of a special area accessible to all guests throughout the resort. The combination of the coloured sofas, long horizontal space and the artists' curiosity to create, made this the perfect space to explore. Their art travels through the inspiration they develop across the globe, binding them in a truly unified manner for the viewer to experience.

Kandima, the ultimate lifestyle resort in the Maldives, believes that supporting art is crucial. Based on Kandima's key value of being rooted, the Kandima KULA Art initiative, one of the biggest CSR projects and a way to support local artists and communities, was integral during the inception of the island resort in 2017. With the display of artworks made by Maldivian artists and the resort's local resident artist, the KULA Art Studio is the epicentre of Kandima's art scene. The peacefully serene studio set on the edge of the inland lake invites all guests to enjoy either group or private art classes.

The KULA Art Fund is also an important element that allows Kandima to take its initiatives to new heights. For every guest staying at the lifestyle resort, 1 USD is credited to the fund, and for each artwork sold from the KULA Art Studio, 30 per cent of the cost is donated to the funds. These are then used to support local community initiatives dedicated to education, arts, and music. Kandima believes in giving back to their community and preserving the rich Maldivian culture with meaningful contributions.

Moreover, every year, art in all its forms is celebrated on a large scale with the KULA Art Festival showcasing the local artists and entrepreneurs' talents. The festival is filled with exciting activities that end with the famed Kula colour run.

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis, and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive center, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

