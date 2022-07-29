Kandima Maldives partners with MakeMyTrip for an 'Experience Kandima' Roadshow in the NCR this July

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kandima Maldives, the game-changing (desti)nation, in association with India's leading online travel company - MakeMyTrip launched their 'Experience Kandima' roadshow in the NCR to delight Indian consumers with exciting 'roadshow exclusive' holiday packages! Kandima has always taken differentiated and experiential marketing approaches to reach out to its potential guests and mark a critical value addition to the travellers. To add an extra wow for the shoppers visiting the roadshow partnered between Kandima and MakeMyTrip, the visitors will have a chance to win amazing discounts of up to 30 per cent and plan their next ultimate Maldivian vacation at the tropical lifestyle (desti)nation.

This week from July 27 to 31, 2022, travel enthusiasts can visit the roadshow stand by Kandima Maldives and MakeMyTrip at DLF Mall of India in Noida. At the stand, they will have the chance to:

- Interact with MakeMyTrip representatives to learn more about Kandima Maldives and how the resort is the perfect tropikal Maldivian getaway with an exciting mix of active lifestyle experiences for families, couples, groups of friends and more.

- Get to know about all the exciting holiday packages from Kandima Maldives being promoted by MakeMyTrip with the exclusive holiday offers only designed for this roadshow.

- Play a 'spin the wheel' game, where lucky ones can stand a chance to win discounts of up to 30 per cent on latest holiday packages!

So, shoppers and travel aficionados in the NCR region can turn their dream into reality and now plan the ultimate bucket list holiday with the help of Kandima Maldives and MakeMyTrip! Think of soaking in the azure blue Maldivian waters or enjoying sunsets in the privacy of an overwater or a beach pool villa or just a studio, indulging in mouth-watering world cuisine with family or discovering the thrill of adventure-packed water activities with friends. This and much more await guests at Kandima Maldives, where there is no room for boredom and the fun never ends.



For a chance to plan the koolest and #AnythingButOrdinary vacation in the Maldives, one needs to just head out and reach the Kandima Maldives and MakeMytrip stand!

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication and Public Relations, Kandima Maldives & Nova Maldives, says, "Kandima Maldives is delighted to associate with MakeMyTrip on this extraordinary marketing campaign. With this first-of-its-kind road show activation and consumer engagement activity in the NCR region, both brands together will offer travel enthusiasts direct access to information to help them plan the ultimate holiday in the Maldives. We have created special packages and an interactive game that allow visitors at the road show stand a chance to win great holiday discounts from Kandima Maldives. With MakeMyTrip's strong presence in India as the largest online travel company, we believe that this collaboration will further create excellent brand recognition for Kandima Maldives as the go-to (desti)nation for Indian travellers wanting a memorable holiday like no other in the Maldives."

Kandima Maldives has collaborated with MakeMyTrip to make retail therapy more rewarding! This road show and activation has been created alongside DLF Malls' End of Season Sale 2022, wherein Kandima Maldives is an exclusive hospitality partner for the 'shop & win' incentive at participating malls. This also marks Kandima Maldives' exceptional commitment to Indian travellers, inspiring them to plan a dream vacation in the Maldives soon!

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle (desti)nation. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels and Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis, and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive center, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website: www.kandima.com, or follow us on - Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

