Kangafest India Successfully Organised First Virtual Edition of 'Mrs. Mommy 2020'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Country leader for Kangatraining India & Founder of Mrs. Mommy, Pooja Jambotkar has successfully organised the first virtual edition of Mrs. Mommy 2020. The pageant was a part of Kangafest 2020, celebrating second anniversary of Kangatraining in India. The idea was to give moms a platform to get recognised and be a part of a national level pageant. To showcase that women even after becoming mothers, can be great achievers. It's one-of-a-kind pageant, which felicitated and celebrated motherhood. Unlike other pageants, beauty was not the criteria for selection. Contestants were judged on the basis of their confidence, creativity and over all personality.

225 Moms across India participated in the Preliminary rounds of the contest which took place virtually on 1st and 2nd November 2020. A special jury selected top 20 Finalists during these rounds and from 17th November till 21st November, various Grooming sessions were organised by Experts from various fields. The grand finale of Mrs. Mommy 2020 was held virtually on November 22 in which finalists under went three rounds - Introduction Round, Talent Round and Traditional Round. After which top 5 were selected for the Final round of Question Answer. In this round, Judges asked the contestant a question on Motherhood.

Judges for the Grand Finale included Urmila Kothare (Marathi Movie Actress), Shrima Rai (Mrs. India & Influencer), Amita Sachar (Actress & Influencer), Purvi Pugalia (Mastermind & master chef for Munchilious & Soch) and Priti Bhatia (Mrs. India Earth). Official fashion designer and special judge for the pageant was Ishika Sarang from label Tinyteenyboppers.

Presenting partners of Mrs. Mommy 2020 was Thisorthat.in which is an experimental platform that aims to bring all interesting start-up brands under one roof. It's an emerging Ecommerce Platform. Community Partner was Maa2mom, Associate Partner was Anmol Baby Carrier & Playydate, Blogging Partner was BMI and Feature Partner was Nerdy Bugs. List of winners is as below:

Title Winners 'Mrs. Mommy 2020' are:

Winner - Mrs. Anushree Roy

1st Runner up - Mrs. Kinjal Ajmera

2nd Runner up - Mrs. Priya Surywanshi

Subtitles Winner are:



Mrs. Digital Mommy - Mrs. Apurva Karmarkar

Mrs. Popular Mommy - Dr. Maulika Sabuwala

Best Traditional Costume - Mrs. Anushree

Mrs. Talented Mommy - Mrs. Kinjal Ajmera

Mrs. Eloquent Mommy - Mrs. Soumya Patel

Mrs. Creative Mommy - Mrs. Kim Paradise

Pooja Jambotkar shares, "With all the challenges of it being a virtual pageant, we are happy with the response and love we received." After getting trained from Vienna, Austria, Pooja Jambotkar started Kangatraining in India in October 2018. Being a Kanga Trainer she conducts post-natal workout sessions for moms and babies across India. Being the Country Leader, she also professionally conducts Educational programs for her Trainer thus further giving them an opportunity to start their own business as Kanga Trainers across India.

Gifting Partners for Mrs. Mommy 2020 were Anmol Baby Carriers, KangatrainingIndia, Munchilious, Gladyoulikit, Savvdesign, GluedMoments, Amarememoire, Unnati Library, Kindermum, Knitty Knotty Gifts, Thought foodz, Binge moments, Pegasus and Snigdha.

For more details on Kangatraining, please visit - kangatrainingindia.com.

