Kapil Sharma asks his audience to showcase their unique talents on Moj and stand a chance to enter India's Got Talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Moj, India's number one short video app, is the exclusive partner for India's Got Talent's (IGT)' Wildcard round. Users are seen creating videos showcasing their 'talent' while using the #IndiasGotTalent on the app.

Till now Moj has seen 104K participants, witnessed 5 billion-plus views on the hashtag where more than 492K UGC has also been created. The campaign has seen 38.7 million likes and 402K comments till now. Creators have performed various kinds of activities from Gymnastics to Bike and Cycle Stunts, Yoga Poses, Acrobatic dancing skills, and more.

Sharing some snippets of wild card entry:

https://mojapp.in/@spy_champs/video/932124045?referrer=Sy3SO8x-Bf1Zxl

https://mojapp.in/@30147410601/video/935847237?referrer=Sy3SaFw-Bf1Zxl



This collaboration is a step forward in nurturing the budding talent who is active as well as who is joining the platform in the hope of showcasing talent. Kapil Sharma, the famous stand-up comedian, and actor was seen appreciating this collaboration in his distinctive style on the latest episode of his comedy show. He urged people to make the best of this one-of-a-kind opportunity. After all, he also made it big with his hard work and consistency.

https://mojapp.in/@indiasgottalent/video/945572401?referrer=Sy4QlfV-Bf1Zxl



Gone are the days when one had to stand in long queues and wait for hours in order to appear for auditions. Now all you need is a smartphone and internet access for getting one step closer to your dreams. Install Moj App today and go out loud exhibiting your talent. It is worth mentioning that there's no age limit for participation as long as you have what it takes to be a part of Indian television's biggest talent platform. Hurry! The wildcard round closes by 27th Feb. It's your time to shine on, with Moj and India's Got Talent.

Download App: iOS|Android

For further information, kindly write topress@sharechat.co

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

