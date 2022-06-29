Kappde launches a B2C website to facilitate Indian women to shop exquisite clothing collections under the Vocal for Local mission

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): Kappde, a leading women's clothing brand, has launched its B2C website under the 'Vocal for Local' mission to facilitate the Indian women of all ages to shop for the exquisite collections ranging from casuals to smart casuals and party formals.

With this, Kappde.in is on track to become India's largest online women's clothing brand.

As most of the women in the country now prefer 'vocal for local' in the clothing brands, Kappde.in founded by Muskan Arora Singh, will be offering exquisite quality apparel and work on designing clothes to boost the confidence of every Indian woman, irrespective of their body sizes and shapes.



"We aim to reach global customers very soon with our recent launch of a B2C website," said Muskan Arora Singh, founder of Kappde. We provide high-quality fabric and design clothes that boost the confidence of every Indian woman." "With policies like easy returns and exchanges, online shopping has made customers so relaxed that leaving the house for shopping feels like a chore. Our Logo is the main USP of the brand, which we want to see on Foreign customers and represent India.

According to Muskan, Kappde uses India's favourite fabric (cotton), which accounts for a large portion of the brand's clothing. The brand was launched online in June 2022, and Indian women have responded positively.

Kappde is an exclusive Indian women's clothing brand. Every item on the website is intended to bridge the gap between slim, curvy, and plumpy body types. Kappde.in is a B2C website that offers comfortable, stylish, and luxurious party formals and smart casuals. Kappde is making every effort to focus on underprivileged girls who do not have access to education. Under the 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' campaign, Kappde is making a difference in the lives of young girls with every online purchase.

