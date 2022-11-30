Kapricorn Prints: Making Digital Printing Easier and Quicker

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/SRV): Kapricorn Prints, Bangalore, announces the unfolding of their plan to take digital printing services to an e-commerce platform where orders will be delivered or customers can choose in-store pick-up within a 24-hour timescale, and customers from other cities can expect their order delivery in 1-2 working days when, on the other hand, other printing companies today on e-commerce platforms take 6 to 7 working days to deliver orders. Kapricorn Prints is already operating three branches in Bangalore and plans to start more than 10 branches across India.

Gunateeth says, "Our company Kapricorn Prints has been working on digital print projects since 2015 and has grown to become Bangalore's leading independent digital printing press at this time." "We use a high range of printing machines, including HP latex fabric biodegradable banner printing machines with water-based ink, Konica Minolta and Ricoh digital production printers, Epson direct-to-garment printers, Graphtec plotters, Fiery, and Coral Draw software to provide our customers with the best service and experience."

Consumers want their designs to be printed quickly and flawlessly, and that's just what digital printing does. Gunateeth, owner of Kapricorn Prints, Bangalore, No matter how much we hear about people practising paperless ways of doing things, printing is mandatory for any company to survive."



Kapricorn Prints offers a wide range of printing services with a variety of options, the best monetary value, and a personalised service for each client, which includes the printing and designing of visiting cards, brochures, flyers, posters, ID cards, certificates, personalised gifts, flex banners, wedding cards, and much more in a turnaround time of just 24 hours. Not only companies such as Bosch, Honeywell, and Sony have trusted Kapricorn Prints, but companies such as Duroflex, Solar Edge, Western Refrigerators, Indian Oil SkyTanking, Drools, a pet food company, KIA Motors, Tata Motors, and universities like PES and Christ University also trust Kapricorn Prints wholeheartedly.

Growing Digitalization and smart technologies have changed the entire printing scenario over a period of time. Digital printing has replaced offset printing and other traditional methods of printing. The Internet has changed the world in the last couple of decades, and it is fascinating to know that consumers and companies have embraced this new technology by keeping up with it. The printing industry has had to constantly evolve with this technology to keep its impact alive. In fact, the printing industry has evolved to compete with the new digital age. One way that printing services have adapted to the digital world is by offering digital printing services. The digital printing industry has changed a lot over the last 14 years, and it's as alive as ever.

Digital printing has opened new doors for printing companies, allowing them to print smaller orders that are more specified. The printing industry has always walked hand-in-hand with technological improvements that make use of better inks, specialised substrates, updated software tools, improved control over colour range accuracy, and emerging fields like nanotechnology, 3D, and light printing. Today's regulatory challenges for greener print solutions with low VOCs, lower power consumption, and less waste and consumables will lead to tomorrow's unexpected processes.

Even though traditional methods such as offset or flexographic printing still exist, digital printing is prevailing due to high-quality prints and short-run colour printing in the fastest possible time frame. It is also more cost-effective as compared to traditional methods, and it allows customers to customise promotional products.

