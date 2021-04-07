Karan Bothra wins best-emerging entrepreneur award from Business Mint

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): Diamonds have been synonymous with luxury for the longest time. This awe-striking precious stone has become indispensable over the years in every Indian woman's jewellery collection.

From a bride wearing elaborate diamond chokers to a working professional adorning her simple solitaire studs, diamonds continue to remain a girl's best friend.

And bringing to you the World's finest diamonds is a fine diamantaire from the city of Chennai - Karan Bothra. Hailing from a family of diamond merchants and backed with several years of experience in the jewellery industry, Karan is the director of Whitefire Diamonds India Private Limited which was originally started by his dad and uncle. The company is involved in the manufacturing and wholesaling of diamonds and diamond jewellery with their diamonds reaching all over the world.

South India is known to be a very quality-conscious market as far as diamonds are concerned. Karan and his team ensure that every diamond that leaves their workshop undergoes several rounds of quality checks before reaching the end-user so there are no compromises on quality. His company is well known amongst jewellery retailers for the lowest rejections during selection due to strict quality standards that are adhered to.

Being a second-generation entrepreneur and with a natural flair for diamonds, Karan has introduced many new concepts in diamond jewellery design. He draws inspiration from his extensive travel all over the world, attending various jewellery fairs and expos to create timeless masterpieces. His company Whitefire has been a participant in over 100 trade shows over the years held all over the country.



People who know Karan would definitely say he has strong networking skills. Karan believes that this skill is a big game-changer, giving him access to the latest trends and updates in the industry. The jewellery business especially diamonds is all about trust, the trust of a retailer in the wholesaler, and multiple other people in the supply chain. Karan's company has built this trust over years by offering quality products and services.

Karan is also a firm believer in how millennial entrepreneurs can change the dynamics of age-old businesses with their fresh ideas. Since he joined the business there has been a shift to newer outlooks in all areas of his company including marketing, design, etc. He has been taking timely advice from his dad on important matters, learning a lot from his experience but Karan has never shied away from trying his hand at new techniques in the business.

The pandemic was harsh on the jewellery business but had its own benefits says, Karan. During these times he realized the importance of a strong social media presence and the perks of taking his business online. Jewellery being a high-value product is generally associated with an item that has to be tried on, touched and felt before buying.

Most jewellers still don't know the potential of an online store and that market is still not fully tapped except for some key players in it. Karan is striving towards utilizing this opportunity to the best of his ability. With a strong team of employees, designers and artisans, Karan is definitely leading the way for a brighter future in jewellery circles.

Business Mint recognized the efforts put by Karan. The jury was highly impressed by his unique ideas and decided to present him with the best-emerging entrepreneur award 2021 in the Diamonds Category.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

