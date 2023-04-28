Karan Goyal led Kreative Digitals generates 500 crore sales for its clients

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/ATK): For any business or brand to outperform in the market, there comes a need for the right marketing strategy. And in today's changing times, it has become imperative for businesses to amplify digital trends for business growth. In particular, performance marketing has become a widespread trend that has helped businesses grow by leaps and bounds. Developing a handful of customized campaigns to raise brand awareness, Kreative Digitals has cemented its position as one of the established digital marketing agencies in India.

Led by Karan Goyal, a digital marketer and entrepreneur, Kreative Digitals has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. As the world wide web continues to prosper, digital trends have grown exponentially. Understanding the market sentiments and brand preferences, Kreative Digitals has given a new meaning to web reach, customer acquisition, engagement and conversion methods to drive more sales of businesses.

Founded in 2019, Kreative Digitals has been a one-stop destination for offering creative solutions to brands and startups. Through a unique and rational approach to running creative campaigns across the digital ecosystem, Kreative Digitals has undoubtedly helped many small-scale and large-scale businesses generate better revenue and sales.



A recent and most accomplished instance for the agency was when it generated more than 500 crore sales through performance marketing for its clients. The milestone was achieved in FY23 and is perhaps the most prized possession under Goyal's leadership. Keeping it simple, the campaigns created by the team of individuals at the agency focus on traffic generation through social media or web banners, retargeting the audience and sale conversions for a better ROI.

Under Karan Goyal's leadership, the company has expanded its horizons beyond India. Currently, Kreative Digitals has an employee strength of 21 and a clientele spread across eight countries. It has been four years, but the digital marketing agency has proved its potential by offering top-notch services to brands across different verticals.

Moreover, in this cut-throat competitive environment, Kreative Digitals has stood tall with its out-of-the-box digital campaigns for brands and businesses through its creativity. As the company continues to imbibe innovation, it has created room for winning awards and recognition. In the last four years, the digital agency has won seven awards across different categories.

In the coming time, Goyal has envisioned setting a benchmark for Kreative Digitals by helping startups and big-scale companies maximize their revenue.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

