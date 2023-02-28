Karan Johar, Shiamak Davar, and Tiger Shroff host dazzling sangeet night for shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shaadi, or an Indian wedding, is the union of two souls and marks a glorious celebration in Indian culture. With a perfect blend of timeless traditions and contemporary elements, Indian weddings are a grand familial affair. Marriott Bonvoy understands just that and has come forward with an exquisite offering. "Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy" is the ultimate luxury wedding experience. These bespoke weddings are crafted with personalized details and offer a magnificent fusion of delectable cuisine, exquisite decor, and impeccable service.



The musical extravaganza was undertaken in collaboration with three of India's most prominent personalities - renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, master of contemporary dance Shiamak Davar, and suave heartthrob Tiger Shroff. The evening was an elegant display of music, grandeur, glamour, and spectacular choreography. With his classic style, Karan Johar graciously hosted the event alongside Shiamak Davar, who put up a dazzling performance that had the audience spellbound and grooving. The event was graced by the who's who of the Indian entertainment industry, including Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Elli AvrRam, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh, among others, who all gathered to experience the unforgettable musical sangeet night curated by Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy.



The guests-in-attendance were treated to a tremendous red-carpet experience as they arrived at the event amid much fanfare and excitement. The decor was a stunning combination of rustic gold and floral arrangements, perfectly aligned with the wedding theme, adding regal luxury to the evening. The night was filled with high-energy moments, and celebrities enjoyed themselves to the fullest in the signature style of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. It was an unforgettable night of entertainment and celebration that left everyone mesmerized.



Commenting on the association, Karan Johar said, "Luxury hospitality is synonymous with Marriott International, and I am proud to have partnered with them to bring forth this rendition of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy is known to make dream weddings with utmost detailing, customisation and luxury at the heart of it. From venues to menus to decor, these shaadi specialists work round the clock to make your dream wedding a reality. Tonight, was a grand celebration which witnessed the offerings of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy in its full glory and I am very impressed to say the least."





"Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy is a great concept and I am delighted to have collaborated for this magical evening. It was a Shiamak-style performance, an extraordinary combination of Indo-contemporary mixed with folk & traditions. I am glad to have put together the special Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy look for the evening," concluded Shiamak Davar.



Tiger Shroff added, "Ecstatic to be part of this grand celebration called Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. Marriott is a reputed name when it comes to curating luxurious experiences and Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy helps couples celebrate the most cherished day of their life with bespoke experiences. Weddings are a huge affair in India with a lot going into making this special day as novel and as memorable as possible. Executed with impeccable personalisation, weddings are made special by Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. I am happy to be part of the biggest sangeet of the year. This celebration and association will always be very close to my heart. Wishing the most eligible shaadi makers of the country lots of luck."



The culinary experience at the event was nothing short of extravagant. Food has always been the centerpiece of elaborate Indian celebrations, and at this event, guests were treated to a delectable spread of global delicacies. The culinary team at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, led by Chef Dane Fernandes, is renowned for its expertise, innovation, and passion, and they truly outdid themselves. The event featured special food zones focused on Asian and Italian cuisines, complemented by various culinary offerings that have become hotel specialties. While the menu was bursting with quintessential delicacies, the fermentation Lab and Innova Wagon, which featured unconventional treats, and the Dessert Studio were the true showstoppers of the evening. The guests were enthralled by the culinary extravaganza and left with a gastronomic experience they will never forget.



