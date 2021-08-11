Karnataka Chief Minister inaugurates 11 branches of Axis Bank, Digitally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): Axis Bank, India's third largest private Bank announced the opening of 11 branches in Karnataka, which includes 10 branches in Bangalore city and one in Mulki.

These branches were digitally inaugurated by Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of Axis Bank representatives Baisakhi Banerjee - Regional Branch Banking Head, South; Mummidi Rama - Circle Head, Bangalore and Jasmine Shetty - Group Head, Government Business Banking - South.

Commenting on the inauguration of the branch, Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head - Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products, Axis Bank said, "Around 65% of the services offered by our branches are now fully available through our Branch of the Future initiative. Though we continue to upscale our digital products and solutions, we strongly believe that retail branches are an important base for reaching out to our customers. We stand committed to providing superior banking services to cater to their ever-evolving needs.''

Axis Bank will leverage the branches to reach out to customers, empower them with digital offerings and facilitate services through Axis Pay, Axis Mobile application etc. It will educate and encourage customers to increasingly make use of the digital modes of payments for daily transactions. The branches will cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail and institutional lending.



With the addition of these news branches, Axis Bank will now cater to customers through 181 branches and 1075 ATMs in Bangalore.

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses.

With its 4,600 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 11,061 ATMs across the country as on 30th June 2021, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,628 centers, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge and Axis Bank Foundation.

