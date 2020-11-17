Karnataka govt asks Toyota Kirloskar Motor workers to lift their strike at Bidadi plant immediately

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday held talks with Toyota Kirloskar Motor representatives and the labour union amid the lock-out imposed by the workers in Bidadi and directed them to lift the strike and restart operations immediately.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor declared a lock-out at its manufacturing plant in Karnataka's Bidadi after workers' union resorted to an "illegal" sit-in strike at the premises to protest against the suspension of a worker.

Labour minister Shivarama Hebbar, Magadi legislator Manjunath, Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary, department of commerce and industries and representatives of Toyota management and workers union were present during the meeting, stated an official communication.

"Toyota's representatives have been directed to stop the shutdown and restart operations from tomorrow. Workers have been asked to cooperate with the management. The labour department will issue the necessary order today evening. Whatever be the problems, we will hold proper consultations with all the stakeholders and take appropriate decisions to solve them," an official statement read. (ANI)

