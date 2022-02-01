Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exams From 28th March: Tricks to score high with Chapter-wise Preparation

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Students have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming Karnataka SSLC class 10 board exams.

Karnataka Board has released the timetable for the board exams on 26 January 2022. According to this timetable, the exams will start from 28th March 2022 and will go on till 11th April 2022. Students can download the time table and Sample papers for exams 2022 at https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/

This has given a clear idea to the students about the estimated time that they have in hand for enhanced preparation. To give an idea about the exam pattern, the Karnataka board has even released the model test papers on 27 January 2022.

These model test papers will help the students prepare in the right direction for the board exams. Moreover, they will also help them get acquainted with the marking scheme.

Steps to download sample papers

Students can follow these steps to download the model test papers in a hassle-free manner.

1. Firstly, visit the official website of the Karnataka board to find the model test papers. You can use the URL sslc.karnataka.gov.in

2. Once opened, the first page to encounter will be the Homepage. Students should move to the "Documents" section from the Homepage and then select SSLC

3. In the drop-down section under SSLC, click on the "Question Papers" tab

4. This will prompt the user with the new page where the user can see the title "Model Question Papers". As soon as the user clicks that link, he/she will encounter another link titled "Model Question Papers of 2021-22 SSLC Examination"

5. Students should click that link to download the model question paper for the board exams

6. Students can even download the question papers in the pdf format and later have them in printed format for practice.

The date sheet is available on the official website of the board and students can easily access it.

The students must appear in the exams for all 6 subjects. For the language subjects, the maximum marks are 125 and 70 is the minimum score to pass these exams.

Whereas, on the other hand, the maximum marks will be 100 and students need to score 30 in each subject to pass the exam.

By seeing the dates of exams, it is pretty evident that students have approximately 1-2 months to have enhanced preparation.

Below are some of the key tricks that students can adopt to see a magnanimous change in their study routine and ultimately score well in board exams.

Tricks to score high with chapter-wise preparation

1. Possess question banks

Students should get the question banks at the earliest to kick start their preparation. They are the greatest pool of questions.

Students should refer to these question banks after preparing every chapter. This will help them prepare the important questions for that chapter from an examination standpoint.

In addition to that, it will make a stronger grip for students on a chapter-wise basis. And, they can evaluate their strengths and weaknesses in due time.

2. Make a schedule

Students are well-versed with the date sheet of the exams. They can use this as a stepping stone to designing a meticulous timetable.



A proper schedule will help them channel the time in the true sense. Students should give proper time to every subject in the timetable. Moreover, there should be a sufficient number of breaks to stay motivated.

3. Solve practice papers

Practice papers are the key to getting clarity about the exam pattern that students will encounter on the day of the exam.

Students should solve an ample number of practice papers after completion of the syllabus. This will also help overcome the fear of the type of questions that students will encounter on the day of the exam. Students can also complete their preparations with Oswaal Karnataka SSLC Sample Question Paper Class 10 for Exam 2021-22 where they will get best preparation material for upcoming exams and will also get some benefits like:

* Latest Board Examination Paper with Scheme of Valuation

* Strictly as per the latest syllabus, blueprint & design of the question paper.

* Board-specified typologies of questions for exam success

* Perfect answers with Board Scheme of Valuation

* NCERT Textbook Questions fully solved

* Previous Years' Board Examination Questions



Here is the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC Sample Question Paper Class 10 for Exam 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3s4j9nz

4. Practice time management

Time can act either as a friend or either as a foe on the day of the exam. Students need to maintain accuracy with the speed to score well in the exam.

If the students know everything and are still unable to complete the exam in time then there is no use of that knowledge.

To avoid such problems on the day of the exam, students should practice solving the sample papers in the stipulated time only.

This will give them the feeling and the pressure of the exam. So, ultimately it will help them score well in board exams.

Conclusion

Exam dates are out for the upcoming Karnataka SSLC class 10 exams.

Students can easily download the date sheet from the official website. The syllabus for every subject is already uploaded on the official website.

Students can easily download it.

For further updates, keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

All the Best!!

