Karnataka's Commercial Tax Dept raids BJP MLC R Shankar's residence in Haveri district

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Commercial Tax Department has raided the residence of R Shankar, member of legislative council, in Ranebennur, Haveri district of Karnataka.

According to a statement from the department, the team on late Tuesday night had seized articles worth at least around Rs 30 lakh that were allegedly meant for distribution ahead of the Assembly elections.

During the raid, the BJP MLC was asked about the GST bills for the articles stored at his residence at Beeralingeshwar Nagar of Ranebennur.



According to officials, a few thousand saris, schoolbags, and household articles worth lakhs of rupees were seized.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons in Hubballi that the raids only showed the free hand given by the government to the investigative agencies in the State.

The chief minister added, "Whoever commits a mistake will be punished by the government. Action will be taken as per law in the case of Mr Shankar also." (ANI)

