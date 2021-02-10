KarnMehta's GidarhSinghi crosses 16 Million views on YouTube

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/Digpu): Actor Karn Mehta who has had a dream run in 2020 with his movie getting a release in theatres months before the lockdown and then making it to several OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and MX Player and enjoying great audience feedback all over the world was later opened to the general public at large and uploaded on YouTube and has already crossed 16 million views which are increasing at a rapid speed every day.

Karn Mehta is ecstatic with the response that the film has been able to achieve and it's a dream come true for the young lad who was also nominated for the Best Debut Male Award in the PTC Punjab awards.

For a regional film, the amount of love it has received from the audience's all around the globe is noteworthy. While it continues to gather views, Karn is hopeful of some great offers with the emphasis being on the content as he also believes that it's important to move ahead from this film and focus on his upcoming projects which have been offered.

Produced by DreamSpark Films under Producer Abhishek Tyagi, the film was directed by Mr Vipin Parashar who has made several great movies in the past and also said that Karn Mehta has been a great find for the Movie Industry and he wishes him the best for the road ahead.

Karn Mehta was happy to spill the beans and inform us that he has signed his next music video which is being produced by DreamSpark music as they were very impressed with his performance in GidarhSinghi. Karn feels it's more like a homecoming for me and he's grateful to producer Abhishek Tyagi for trusting him with GidarhSinghi and the upcoming video song titled 'Begaras '.

Karn says his life has really changed after the film with several movies offers and an increasing number of fans and well-wishers on social media.



Karn was also had full praises for Mr Parashar, where he said that sir was very supportive, patient and encouraging considering that this was my debut film so I'm very grateful to sir.

Karn Mehta also thinks YouTube as a platform was usually tapped by content creators but now even film producers are ready to release their films on YouTube after they've made it to Theatres and OTT platforms depending on what's the deal with OTT platforms.

Karn says the journey of getting into acting when he was actually 16 to making it 16 million views sounds fascinating on paper but the amount of hard work, patience that it has taken is certainly reaping the fruits now but at the same time there is a long way to go.

Karn also believes that no award is bigger than the audience's love for your movie. The audience has enjoyed the movie which was completely content-driven and of course, had a stellar cast at the same time and it getting so many nominations at reputed award functions was certainly motivating Karn Mehta and the crew as well. I'm also happy that our audiences are making song covers from our movie, it really means a lot to us. From what I understand Ankhiya De Nede has been quite their favourite.

Karn is equally grateful Rasa Communications, who manages him on social media and his main team for how they've handled everything all throughout 2020.

Karn can be followed on his Instagram

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

