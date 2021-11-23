Karo Startup - Turning every college student's internships dreams into reality

Delhi-NCR [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karo Startup, a Noida based Block chain + Ed-Tech startup has emerged as a one-stop platform for training, guidance and placements for students.

With 1,00,000 + active users, 700+ partners and 75 recurring clients on board, it enabled Karo Startup to reach 350-400 new users every day. They are revolutionizing the Internship culture in India especially in tier 2, tier 3 cities.

Karo Startup is rapidly doing tie-ups with Degree Colleges, Institutions across Bharat to provide Internships according to their choice and location. The blockchain based educational initiative started in 2019 by three young computer science graduates plays a vital role in creating a bridge between young college students and startup companies.

According to the company's founders, they got inspired by attending a startup event at IIT-Delhi, which planted a seed and led to the emergence of Karo Startup.

By providing a platform to more than 1,00,000+ early-stage startup companies which are acquainting to hire big talents across India. The algorithm provides students with rewards by engaging more and more to the company's content which in return helps them to apply 1000+ companies in one single button, helping to acquire arrangements with companies and accelerate their chances of getting placements.

Karo Startup has been successful in solving hindrances with their AI based system in helping students to earn rewards for every engagement generated on posts and content posted by companies, which helps indirect promotion on several platforms. From these collected rewards, they can unlock wider scopes.

Karo Startup also provides them a platform to create content, attend live event seminars, guest lectures, create virtual job fests and take live interviews for fresher placement. Their marketplace has helped lots of early stage companies to promote and get better reach of their product and services.



Madhumita Singh Co-founder & CEO of Karo Startup shares her journey and said, "I belong to a small village in Bihar where people lack skills but are also keen to learn and get polished but are deprived of a platform through which they can land a job or even an internship of their choice, domain at their location in particular. With observing and inquiring about my surroundings, I realized it to be a major drawback that even with the ongoing work from home opportunities in the market, people were not able to get through and felt the importance and need of this stage that we are providing."

The blockchain based startup's goal for the next 5 years is to educate 10M+ Young entrepreneurs and mentor them. The company has entered the EdTech industry as a technology-facilitated education platform that will help to fill the Gap in Lack of understanding the concept of entrepreneurship. Our vision is to provide at least one internship may be free or paid to each and every college going students across bharat and make them skilled and job ready.

Karo Startup believed according to the new education policy of 2020, every college student should be a part of an internship program be it BA, B.COM, B.tech or any other. The internship participation is lowest in India. Less than 10% of all technical students get their choice of internship.

Karo Startup is also working to provide free vocational training by tie ups with several schools, class 6th-12. Over 88% of Indian youth prefer to do internships, India Skills Report 2020 has indicated. Still, students below the age of 18 find it difficult to find internships. That's the gap Karo Startup aims to fill with its virtual program.

Karo Startup has already raised undisclosed rounds from Anshul V Pandey in 2020, Hitesh Bhati & Rachit Poddar (Marwari Catalyst) 2021.

We are soon going to close our seed round by January 2022 and have strong interest from investors, Madhumita Singh Co-founder & CEO.

To know more, visit the official website: karostartup.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

