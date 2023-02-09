Kartik Aryan thrills students of Uttam Institute while promoting Shahzada

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): The leading actor of Shehzada and the Bollywood celebrity Kartik Aryan were in the Uttam Campus for promoting his forthcoming film. It was a lifetime opportunity for the students of the institute as one of the biggest celebrity guests was gracing the campus.



Thousands of students poured in to have a glimpse of the star and there was an overall sense of excitement in the air. Kartik Aryan on his part interacted with the students and motivated them to see the film in the theatres. All the students were satisfied with the fact that a celebrity of such a big stature was among them. Something to be proud of by the management and the students alike Kartik Aryan was welcomed on the campus by the Chairman of the institute Sanjeev Kumar Singh presenting a bouquet and a memento.

There was an unprecedented rush of students to have a glimpse of the celebrity. All the roads leading to the Uttam Institute's Camps at Rankata and it was indeed a very big event so far as the celebrity visits at Agra are concerned. Subodh Kumar, Dheeraj Singh, Dr Vikrant Shastri, Dr Neeraj Jain, D.K. Gupta, and Dr Jitin Sehgal were among those who were present during the event.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

