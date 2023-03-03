Kartikeya Sinha appointed as Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kartikeya Sinha has assumed the charge of Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC on 21.02.2023. Prior to joining NSIC, he was working as General Manager, BSNL. Kartikeya Sinha is an alumnus of IIT, Delhi and the University of Oxford, UK. He brings in a vast experience of working with Government and Industry.

Kartikeya Sinha has the vision to enhance the outreach of NSIC schemes as well as raise the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs and increase the productivity level of each sub-sector through the adoption of best practices, knowledge enhancement and digital intervention which will help the MSMEs to integrate with the global supply chain and become future ready.



The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through a countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

For more information, please visit www.nsic.co.in or www.nsicspronline.com.

