Kashiyana Foundation's anti-drugs movement to touch 5 cr people in 22 states in 40 days

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI/PNN): Drug addiction among youths is one of the biggest challenges facing the country today. The central government and states have launched various programs to address the challenge, but efforts are also needed from NGOs and other stakeholders to free India from the problem of drug abuse.

Varanasi-based Kashiyana Foundation, an initiative of Sumeet Singh, is organizing a nationwide anti-drugs movement to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. The Nashamukt Bharat Yatra will commence from Varanasi on January 24 and culminate at Bodh Gaya on March 6 after traversing 15,000 km in 75 districts in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.

"The movement is very important and unique in many ways. Our commitment is to make India drug-free with a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics. The objective is to secure the country's future by ensuring the youths do not fall prey to drugs and can contribute to nation-building. Only then can India become a Vishwaguru. We plan to reach out to over 5 crore people in 22 states in 40 days. More than 150 programs have also been organized during the yatra. We are confident the movement will receive tremendous support and response from everywhere," said Sumeet Singh, Founder of the Kashiyana Foundation.



Sumeet, 27, an avid traveler, decided to take up the cause after witnessing the sufferings of people addicted to drugs, as well as their families, for no fault of theirs. Though noble, Sumeet's work led to serious run-ins with the drug cartels but driven by the spirit to serve the country, he was undeterred. The result is that Kashiyana Foundation gained a strong foothold not just in Varanasi but in several other cities.

"Kashiyana Foundation has achieved a lot of success to date, but we also know that a lot more needs to be done. We are committed to the movement of a drugs-free India and will not give up until we can eradicate drugs from the entire country," added Sumeet, whose efforts have been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Kashiyana Foundation has also focused its efforts on eradicating prostitution. The organization provided alternative livelihood sources to some women from Manduadih in Varanasi who were forced to work as prostitutes. The organization also helped their children get admission to noted schools to put them on track for a bright future.

