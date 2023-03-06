Kasmo deepens Digital Technology Leadership Expertise, Welcomes Rajesh Pawar as CEO

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As Kasmo Inc. continues to establish itself as a provider of digital technology solutions, the addition of Rajesh Pawar to the leadership team proves to be immensely valuable. With his extensive background as a Global Practice Leader and his experience in spearheading digital technology transformation programs, Rajesh's expertise will aid Kasmo in fortifying its growth trajectory and advancing with innovative digital transformation initiatives leveraging its Salesforce, Digital Engineering and Data Analytics practices.



Rajesh's exceptional technology leadership and expertise, honed over 25 years of experience, adds immense value to Kasmo's growth journey. He holds MBA in Consultancy Management from BITS Pilani, before joining our team, he held notable positions viz. SVP - Global Delivery at Cigniti, Vice President of Mobile Apps and MarTech Practice Head at DMI, Head of Consulting (India) at Adobe, Director of CRM and Marketing Automation Practice at Cognizant, and CRM Practice Manager at TCS.



Rajesh has devoted his efforts to developing technology practices and designing, creating, and implementing large-scale digital systems for enterprises, resulting in operational efficiencies and competitive advantages for the companies he has worked with. As the CEO of Kasmo, Rajesh will be instrumental in shaping the company's direction and driving its success by providing innovative solutions to its global clients. With Rajesh's expertise, Kasmo can help its clients stay ahead of the curve.





"I was influenced by Kasmo's strong commitment to customer and employee success, which led me to join the company's leadership team," Rajesh stated. He further added, "I am thrilled to work with this young, specialized digital transformation company and contribute to its growth by providing state-of-the-art technology solutions and services that cater to the changing requirements of our global clients."



Kasmo Inc. is a boutique digital technology solutions and services company headquartered in Dallas, USA, with a team of over 200 professionals. Kasmo works with Global companies in the domains of Salesforce, Data, Analytics & AI, and Digital Engineering. Kasmo's emphasis on a customer-centric, people-first approach, combined with its broad expertise and thought leadership, aids customers in their digital transformation journeys.



For more information, visit: https://kasmo.co/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

