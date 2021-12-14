Katha Pachisi - the story bank steps ahead to harness the power of storytelling for better communication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Katha Pachisi is a communication platform that harnesses the power of storytelling to communicate effectively.

Located in Gurgaon, Katha Pachisi - The story bank is a story consulting company that has helped several clients convey the right message and connect with the target audience.

With a vision to create powerful and magnificent speakers through training to unlock their potential, Katha Pachisi has trained more than 3000+ corporate professionals & educators with 100+ training sessions in various communication workshops.

In today's attention-deficit world, it's vital to use effective tools for better communication. And, what better than storytelling! Monika Tandon, Founder & CEO of Katha Pachisi is a passionate business storyteller who assists people in communicating their ideas better through stories.

She says, "Storytelling in business is always purpose-driven. Sharing stories at the workplace has emerged as a powerful business practice to communicate, inform and educate." She is a certified Japanese & Swedish language expert besides holding a PGDM (HR) degree. With over 15 years of working experience in the corporate sector & as a Business Storyteller, Monika Tandon incepted Katha Pachisi to support brands in telling their stories. Her book 'Connect through Storytelling' is a complete guide on how to leverage the tools of storytelling and incorporate stories at the workplace to communicate effectively.





Katha Pachisi takes pride to have organized storytelling workshops for Government agencies, numerous educational institutions, corporates like IBM, PepsiCo, DIAGEO, GSTN, Bhaichung Bhutia football academy, Tavant Technologies, Story Pack Berlin, Hero Moto Corp, Usha Martin, Delhi Police, Oxford Bookstore, and Times Group - NIE, JK Business School and NGOs. Empowered by professional storytellers and communication strategists, Katha Pachisi hosts multitudinous and multifarious storytelling sessions for Industry professionals & Educational Institutes.

Besides it also coaches educators and corporate professionals to make their narratives compelling and polish them as magnificent speakers at their workplace. Their programs include Lead with Storytelling - Art of storytelling for leaders, Life Skill Enhancement Programs, and Fit for The Future - On-Demand Tailored Life Skill Courses.

The Lead with Storytellingprogramenables participants through storytelling skills which they can use to upskill in their day-to-day communication. The Life Skill Enhancement Programs enable stakeholders to enhance their life skills by implanting a new set of thought processes. The team also provides customized training programs based on the core methodology of the Art of Storytelling to meet the organizational requirements.

Katha Pachisi is planning to collaborate with highly skilled & certified professionals to drive organization level transformations by combining functional & storytelling skills like Digital Transformation, Financial transformations, Cultural transformations, and so on.

Stories have the power to shape, strengthen, and challenge opinions and values. It draws attention and leaves an impact on human beings forever. Visit https://kathapachisi.in/to find out more about storytelling.

