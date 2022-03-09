Kaunsacollege: A tech-driven solution to college application process

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Due to the digital revolution caused by the 2020 health crisis, the education industry today is anything but conventional. Restrictions on mobility and other health concerns have compelled all the stakeholders - government, academic institutes, students and teachers- to adopt a digital learning model faster than expected, resulting in the present Edtech boom.

Innovation led by disruptive technologies has certainly outlined not just a new reality in the classroom but has also modernized the entire student recruitment process across the country. On the one hand, the emergence of Edtech has enabled colleges and universities to transform their partially online application journey to a completely online admissions process, and on the other, it has empowered students belonging to different income categories and social classes to access quality education based on their affordability, accessibility and geography, leading to a more personalized experience.

A lot of Edtech platforms and mobile applications are simplifying the application process with their advanced tools. Bringing in new solutions in this digitalization is KaunsaCollege, an AI-powered admission and enrollment management tool offering new opportunities to students aspiring to study in top Indian academic institutes.



In essence, the platform allows students to explore and shortlist through thousands of programs offered by numerous academic institutes based on filters like location, ranking, tuition fee and more. What makes Kaunsacollege a different application platform is its Konnect feature, devised for students lost in the obscurity of career options after high school or even after graduation. Personalized student counselling combined with scientific tools like psychometric tests helps students realize their true potential and choose programs that could lead them to a successful career path.

Its AI-powered features carefully match students with the programs based on their interests and potential, enabling them to apply to multiple colleges through a single online application form without taking a trip to the post office. The interactive user interface and a comprehensive database of 12,000-plus programs offered by over 270 academic institutes make the search less complicated and easier to compare, leading to a simplified and transparent admission process.

"We wanted to redefine the way students approach higher education options in the country by building a platform that helps students discover different attributes of their personality in the process of exploring various academic options available across India," states Karan Sandhu from Kaunsacollege.

As an AI-powered platform dedicated to bringing the best educational prospects in India to the front, Kaunsacollege, aims to maintain an efficient and streamlined process of applying to academic institutes most suited to students' potential and preferences.

