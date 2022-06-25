Kauvery Hospital steps in as healthcare partner for Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, joins hands with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 as healthcare partner.

This is the first time the hospital is associating with the popular regional cricket league. Through this partnership, the brand shall provide medical and emergency support for all the players, staff and audience throughout the league which would take place at four locations across Tamil Nadu such as Salem, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.



Speaking on the association, Dr Manivannan S, Founder and Managing Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "We are elated to be a part of the biggest regional cricket league. Earlier, we had projected the former Indian Cricket Team Captain, and CSK Captain, MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador and he was the one who inaugurated the First edition of TNPL back in 2016. Cricket being one of the popular sports in India, we are more than delighted to be a part of such successful tournaments."

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, "Since our hospital was founded in Trichy, Tamil Nadu we are happy and glad to be associated with another successful brand from Tamil Nadu - TNPL, which also encourages the local talent giving the right opportunity and the platform."

