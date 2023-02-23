Kavisha Group comes up with Plus Size Homes, visit the sample house at Kavisha Atria Today!

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Kavisha Group, a 23-year-old, leading estate company in Gujarat is known for the efforts they put into designing comfort and care for the users. With the same thought in mind, they launched their project Kavisha Atria which offers homes">Plus Size Homes.

As per Kavisha Group, Kavisha Atria is one of their projects that is infused with extra care. It is a project that offers 2 and 3-BHK spacious homes with commercial and retail spaces. The apartments are designed to offer the residents value for every inch of the space. Balconies and open-sitting add to the luxury. Kavisha Atria also has 15+ lifestyle amenities like the gym, clubhouse, yoga deck, multipurpose hall, indoor gaming zone and more.

The homes">Plus Size Homes at Kavisha Atria start from Rs 41.75 lacs* onwards. The average size of both types of units is bigger than the other projects in the surrounding area.

Kavisha Group has always kept the clients their top priority and thus each project is designed keeping in mind their minutest needs. A bigger breezier home where one can spend quality time with their loved ones is the biggest factor that people look for while considering buying a home. The second thing that people like to make sure is they can properly use the space and every corner of the house. Kavisha Group along with the lifestyle and luxury aspect decided to focus on these points for Kavisha Atria. They have added sitting decks in each bedroom which become cozy coffee corners and the extended kitchen platform to the washing area which adds on to the functional aspect of the house.

Kavisha Atria is located at Shela, one of the fastest-growing areas in West Ahmedabad. It is just at a stone's throw distance from S.P.Ring Road and conveniently connected to the city and its amenities, this is the perfect location for a perfect home.



"Who doesn't like a little extra? We all love when we are offered something extra. We wanted to offer the same to our clients. A little extra love, comfort and space. We have made optimum use of every inch and corner of the house adding a lot more value to the entire project. We have made Kavisha Atria with lots of love and a little extra space" said the CEO and MD of Kavisha Group, Parth Patel.

The Sample House of Kavisha Atria is ready and open for people to visit. It is decorated with arts & artifacts and painted with your dreams and desires. Kavisha Group has also announced that they will be giving possession of the project before the promised date.

Established in 1999, Kavisha Group is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Gujarat. It has its footprints across Ahmedabad and has constructed more than 36 Lakh sq. ft. of area in and around Ahmedabad. They take pride in having executed multiple landmark projects in Ahmedabad, having created benchmarks and catered to and cared for the smallest requirements of our customers and associates. Some of the well-known projects by the Kavisha Group are Celebration City Centre, Kavisha Panorama, Kavisha Urbania, Kavisha Celebrations, Pebble Bay 2 and others.

For More info: https://www.kavishacorp.com/

Media Contact: +91 8866101408

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

