Kayos expands its Product Line with 3 steps Curly hair range

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Delhi-based boutique health and personal care brand Kayos has recently expanded its product line with a Curly hair range.

The kit includes Curly Hair Grapeseed Shampoo, Avocado Conditioner, Flaxseed Hair Gel, and Free Curly Hair Brush which provide intense hydration and moisturization and is perfect for frizzy, dry curly hairs.

The entire kit is curated with organic and all-natural ingredients that will help you to leave your hair soft, defined, and moisturized. The product is designed specifically for Indian-styled curly hair. The combo comes with 3 Step Curl Care products Grapeseed Shampoo, an Avocado Conditioner, and Flaxseed Hair Gel to meet the needs of curly hairs.

Rajat Dua, Founder & CEO, Kayos, says, "Kayos as a brand believes in solving niche and targeted health/skin/hair issues, and we have recently come up with a solution for curly hairs. Curls are unpredictable, unruly, and difficult to control. Our all-natural products like grapeseed shampoo, avocado conditioner, and flaxseed hair gel help in clarifying hair and gives intense hydration to the curly mane, and keep them frizz free."

Product Description

Grapeseed Shampoo for Curly Hair helps in clarifying hair and removes build-up. The primary ingredients in this curly hair shampoo are Grapeseed Oil, Hibiscus Extract, Wheat Protein, Argan Oil.

Avocado Conditioner for Curly Hair works as an intense hydrating conditioner for curly hair removes all kinds of flakes and frizzes from your hair. The primary Ingredients in this curly hair conditioner are Avocado Oil, Amla Extract, Argan Oil, Hibiscus extract.



Flaxseed Hair Gel is a naturally crafted hair gel for curly hair that uses bare minimum ingredients and provides good hold to your hair thus giving you long-lasting elongating curls. Primary ingredients in this curly hair gel are Flaxseeds, Castor Oil, Vitamin E, and Xanthan Gum.

Additionally, this curly hair combo comes with a Free detangling hair brush which will be your perfect companion for styling your curly hair look.

The kit is priced at INR 1499/- It is available on Kayos official website (Buykayos.com) and Amazon India.

Delhi-based boutique health and personal care brand that produces high-quality and new-age niche products. Kayos is the brainchild of Rajat Dua and the venture further strives to dissolve personal care issues and other health and nutritional concerns of the consumers. The brand manufactures products with all-natural ingredients or no to limited artificial ingredients.

Contributing to the well-being of the consumers, Kayos helps them to lead healthier, clean, and more rewarding life. Following the online-store model, Kayos' products are only available for sale on its website.

The venture is not only manufacturing an extensive portfolio of quality products by the day but has also tied up with various online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Seniority, Netmeds, 1mg, and MensXP to expand its reach.

For more information, please visit the website buykayos.com.

