KBK Hospitals founded by K Bharat Kumar conferred the Pride of Hyderabad 2022 Award for his unwavering contribution to society from KBK Group

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI/PNN): The Pride of Hyderabad Award 2022, being one of the best hospitals in the entire Telangana state for providing affordable and high-quality Gangrene treatment to patients was conferred upon the Founder and CEO of the Texas, USA-based KBK Group K Bharat Kumar, at an awards ceremony held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

CEO of KBK Group K Bharat Kumar received the award from Senior IPS Officer V C Sajjanar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in the presence of top Corporate Leaders, Government Officials, Artists, and Prominent Personalities from and across Hyderabad City.

"It is indeed a great honor for the KBK Hospitals and KBK Group to have been selected for the Pride of Hyderabad Award for our pathbreaking Gangrene treatment for diabetic patients in Telangana," said K Bharat Kumar, CEO of KBK Group. "

"Our team members are enthused to improve the quality of life in their communities by the KBK Group's slogan, "Go beyond the Ordinary." With over a decade of experience in Information Technology and Digital Marketing, the company offers cost-effective and cost-efficient, high-quality services that help you reach specific business objectives "Kumar said.

K Bharath Kumar founded the KBK Group in 2011 as a worldwide corporation with 14 enterprises around the world. These firms provide services in the fields of Information Technology (IT), Training, Consulting, Staffing, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing (SEO, PPC, & SMM), Healthcare Management, Digital Media and Broadcasting, Property Development, and extending a helping hand to the deserving through the Welfare Organization.

Established as KBK Hospital in 2022, located in the heart of Hyderabad city at LB Nagar near Nagarjuna Sagar Road, they have expanded their footprint in Medicare with a mission to meet the ever-growing demand in health services that have quadrupled after the Covid-19 pandemic. The vision and mission of the hospital are to deliver immediate and long-term treatment services to help patients heal their sicknesses and enjoy a good and healthy life.

Another Feather in the cap of KBK Hospitals: Devulapally Srinivasa Chary, Director - KBK Hospitals was awarded the prestigious Dr. Kalam Seva Puraskar 2022 award during an awards event conducted at IIT-Hyderabad. The award was presented to him in recognition of his persistent services to society.



Dr. Kalam Seva Purasakar is hosted every year by Vande Bharat Foundation and Lead India Foundation to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The award is conferred to the deserving candidates on the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam for recognizing various people who have been doing extraordinary work for society.

"The hospital is equipped with modern equipment that helps the gangrene doctors' team to execute complex treatments easily and quickly. The hospital has the best physicians and surgeons for Gangrene in Hyderabad''

Gangrene is a complication of diabetes and affects blood circulation. There are four types of gangrene, wet and dry, but can be very dangerous if left untreated. Patients who have had surgery are more prone to develop gangrene because of the operation's damage to their blood vessels.

Treatment for gangrene depends on the severity and how much skin is affected. Gangrene may heal on its own in mild cases, but severe cases may require surgery to remove dead tissue and prevent further damage.

Gangrene can be caused by many things, including infection, broken bones, diabetes, or other diseases that affect blood vessels. If left untreated, gangrene can cause tissue death and necrosis (death of cells), leading to amputation or even death.

"In KBK Hospital, we never fail to give our best services to our patients, and here, you will get the best doctor for foot gangrene in Hyderabad. In our hospital, we have an experienced team of doctors who have vast knowledge about the management of gangrene. Our doctors will examine your cases thoroughly to understand the underlying cause. Treatment for all types of gangrene depends on its severity and location in the body. Treatment may include surgery to remove dead tissue, antibiotics if an infection is present, supportive medical care, and sometimes amputation" said Devulapally Srinivasa Chary, KBK Hospitals

KBK Hospitals in Hyderabad is leading in Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment, Burns, Accidental Injuries treatment, Septic Injuries treatment, Cellulitis, Chronic Skin Ulcers treatment, Skin Grafting Wounds treatment, Chronic Wounds treatment, Snake Bite Wounds treatment, Filariasis Wounds treatment and Acid Wounds treatment.

