KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,213 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Infrastructure major KEC International, an RPG Group company, on Thursday said it secured new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore across its businesses, namely transmission and distribution, civil and cables.

According to a statement shared with stock exchanges on Thursday, the business has secured orders for transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.

In civil business, it has secured an order in the urban infra segment in India while the company has got secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.



Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and Chief Executive Officer, KEC International, commented, "We are delighted with the traction of order inflows throughout the year. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY23 stands at an all-time high of Rs 22,378 crore, substantial growth of 30 per cent vis-a-vis last year."

He said, "The orders in T and D have significantly expanded our T and D order book, particularly in the international market. Our civil business has further strengthened its presence with an order in the urban infra segment. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth, going forward."

KEC has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart Infrastructure, oil and gas pipelines, and cables. The statement added that the company was currently executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 110 countries in areas of EPC, supply of towers and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

According to the statement, RPG Enterprises is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 4 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of infrastructure, tyres, pharma, IT and speciality as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.(ANI)

