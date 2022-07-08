KEDGE Business School a Triple Accredited institution by AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS Customizes its International BBA Program for India in collaboration with JAGSoM with Special India Tuition Fee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): KEDGE Business School (France) and Vijaybhoomi University's Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) in Greater Mumbai, have joined forces to create an International Bachelor in Business Administration (IBBA) Degree uniquely set to cover the professional and academic ambitions of students wanting to get the best of studying in India and Europe.

Key Highlights of the Program

4 Year program offering 2 degrees and a 2-country experience

Offered by an AACSB accredited school in India and a triple crown school in France. KEDGE Business School is one of only 1 per cent of Business Schools in the world to hold the Triple Crown (AMBA, EQUIS & AACSB)

2 Internships potentially in India and abroad with exposure to approx. 9-month work experience

Location of campus - Vijaybhoomi, Greater Mumbai and Marseille (France)

Cost-effective with a very promising return on investment (Tuition Fee for both countries program is approx. Rs. 20 lacs)

"Learning by Doing" unique pedagogy

Learning the French language

Career opportunities in Europe

Limited seats, Application Opens on July 1 and Closes August 31 2022.



Through the joint program, students will pursue two initial years of study in India, at JAGSoM, Karjat (near Mumbai). During this period, the innovative curriculum of JAGSoM's Bachelor degree in Business Administration (BBA) will be complemented with French language instruction to ensure the maximization of opportunities during the second part of the program.

In the second period, students will study in France for the remaining two years to graduate with both a Bachelor degree from JAGSoM and the International Bachelor in Business Administration (IBBA) from KEDGE BS, both officially recognized by the educational authorities of India and France and accredited by AACSB making it the only degree of its kind in India and at an extremely affordable price point.

Throughout the program, students will enjoy the top-level services and academic quality offered by the two highly reputed institutions, internationally accredited and globally ranked.

Conceived to be a springboard to an international career, graduates of this joint program will be able to pursue further studies or a career anywhere in the world, enjoying the unique network of companies and academic partners of high reputation that both institutions jointly provide.

As stated by Alexandre de Navailles, General Manager of KEDGE BS, "We are thrilled to offer Indian students this joint program a unique opportunity to acquire specific skills that only two top institutions can offer. They will benefit from the best combination of strong academics, our powerful network of corporations in France, and our unique pedagogy on our first class campus in Marseille."

Concurring, Sanjay Padode Founder of JAGSoM and President of Vijaybhoomi University agrees, "International BBA from JAGSoM and KEDGE with a 2-country immersion and a multi-country experience will certainly catapult the graduating student into a highly aspirational career in business and shall also open opportunities to build one's own global enterprise. The award-winning signature learning experiences of JAGSoM coupled with the 'learn by doing' pedagogy of KEDGE shall transform students into sought after business professionals."

Vijaybhoomi University is India's first liberal professional university, which aspires to offer relevant and quality education and engage in high-quality research in engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts. Our university, based in Karjat, Raigad, is devoted to nurturing holistic, socially responsible, and continuously employable professionals who discover themselves and make a positive difference in the world. We don't just focus on making an individual "future-ready" instead we focus on developing his personality to face and transcend any challenge in any niche.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management is among the first six business schools in India to be awarded AACSB accreditation. JAGSoM was ranked by QS World University Rankings in 2021, 101+ in Masters in Marketing for its PGDM (Marketing) program, 101+ in Business Analytics for its PGDM (Business Analytics) program, and 151+ in Masters in Finance for its PGDM (Finance) program globally.

KEDGE Business School is one of only 1 per cent of Business Schools in the world to hold the Triple Crown (AMBA, EQUIS & AACSB). With 11 campuses spread across three continents, KEDGE Business School is a truly international school.

