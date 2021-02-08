Kellton Tech launches KeLive, building management solution underpinned with AI, smart analytics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has announced the launch of KeLive -- a one-stop, cloud-based, and intelligent building management system. KeLive is engineered to help real estate agencies and property management companies automate rule-based tasks and manage administrative operations anywhere, anytime, and across devices.



The smart building management solution, KeLive, harnesses disruptive PropTech technologies, including AI, IoT, automation, intelligent analytics, and cloud, to help property managers and building management companies manage to build administration effectively. It offers a user-friendly interface with a unified platform allowing seamless and real-time monitoring, control, and management of end-to-end building administrative and operational tasks. KeLive enables users to disrupt the resident management services market while operating profitably. Designed to foster modular, scalable, agile, and technology-intensive solutions, KeLive is designed to operate within both manned and unmanned building blocks. It is currently conceptualized to serve the UK and the European markets.

"Yet again, we have displayed our commitment towards creating innovative solutions for our customers in the real estate market," said Gerard Eivers, G.M. Kellton Tech (EMEA). "With KeLive, we empower residential management companies and real estate agencies to take advantage of integration and continuous innovation. The cornerstones to growth and success in the experience economy," Gerard added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

