Kellton Tech to modernize digital citizen experiences for HMWSSB through Artificial Intelligence and IoT-based Data Analytics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in next-generation digital transformation and enterprise intelligence solutions, announced that it has been selected as a technology partner by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to revolutionize its citizen service delivery and create world-class experiences.

As a part of this engagement, Kellton Tech will leverage descriptive analytics and IoT-based smart metering technology to support HMWSSB with real-time information for planning, monitoring, and diagnosis of its systems and processes across its value chains.

This holistic solution approach will help HMWSSB forecast demand and dynamically price resource consumption based on predictive analytics, thus promoting more efficient water use and ensuring fair pricing to citizens.

Furthermore, HMWSSB will drive faster data-driven decisions, better optimize the government machinery and ecosystem for the timely elimination of inefficiencies, and curate frictionless experiences for the residents of Hyderabad Metropolitan today and in the future.



Kellton Tech will also collaborate to help HMWSSB streamline its grievance redressal by introducing AI-based Metro Customer Care and addressing the needs of citizens and society with more agility and responsiveness. By deploying Smart Metering Systems, Kellton Tech will lead HMWSSB to unlock a robust, secure foundation for effective fault management and build resilience.

Karanjit Singh, CEO--Kellton Tech, while reinforcing the need of building a data-led culture by modern enterprises, said:

"HMWSSB strives to bring the highest quality of services to citizens and continually deliver rich, connected experiences. Kellton Tech, through this collaboration, aims to help HMWSSB do just that. We are building an intelligent and collaborative platform for HMWSSB to create phenomenal experiences and meet their vision of staying ahead of the consumer. In today's dynamic era where everyone swears by real-time data and information, seamless connectedness and ubiquitous digitization are the need of the hour. We will leverage our proven expertise in the modernization of business systems to deploy emerging digital technologies and foster an ecosystem of connectivity across mission-critical processes."

