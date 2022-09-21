KELWON, Powered by Korean Technology launches affordable health water machines in India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): KELWON is globally known for innovative and cutting-edge technology. Using Korean technology, KELWON now launches the most affordable range of Health Water Machines in India, which comes into 2 segments Copper RO Water Purifiers (ALKILO, NECTAR) and Alkaline RO Water Purifiers (ELIXIR and SEGEN).



KELWON believes that clean and healthy water is the basic need of human beings, as 70% of the body and their organs are made of water. Water not only keeps the body hydrated; but also provides the requisite minerals and nutrients which boosts immunity and keep away many diseases. Hence, KELWON has embarked on a mission to provide healthy purified water through their health water machines with premium technology, and yet available at affordable prices so that the benefits of this technology reach as many people in the country.



KELWON which are expert leaders in latest technology in the water machines are providing TDS display in all their machines. For the first time in India, this TDS display shows the TDS level of water Live, at all times. This assures to the consumer as he can watch and monitor the TDS level of water available to their family within safe limits, a feature not available in any other machine in India.



Copper RO Water Purifiers are the affordable range that comes in two models i.e., Alkilo and Nectar. These are designed for consumers who want to avail benefits of the age-old Indian tradition of drinking water from the copper vessels in the morning. As practiced by saints and elder people, copper induced water is very good for health as it helps prevent many diseases including kidney problems, cholesterol, anemia, hypertension, heart diseases, and stomach infection.



KELWON Copper RO Water Purifier range starts from ALKILO, which has a built-in RO with 9-stage purification and ultra-filtration to provide purified water. ALKILO has in-built UV lamp in the water tank and comes with IES (Immunity Enhancing System) which is a 5-in-1 mineralizer that adds essentials minerals (Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, and Sodium with Zinc) to the purified water and makes it healthy. With ACC (Active Copper Chamber), one will get active copper enriched water with balanced pH 8. It has a MRP of Rs 19,990 and is available at attractive launch offer price.



NECTAR, the second model of Copper RO Water Purifier offers hot and normal water dispenser options while providing all the benefits of copper water. It has built-in RO with 12-stage purification and UV, UF for advanced purification. The mineralizer IES, restores all minerals to the water and ACC gives healthy 8 pH copper water. Along with a digital display and child lock, the consumers will get TDS display and hot water temperature. Thus, the consumer can avail benefits of making hot beverages like tea or coffee directly from the machine. This model is available at a MRP of Rs. 29,990 only.





KELWON Alkaline RO Water Purifiers form the premium series and have two models - ELIXIR and SEGEN. While ELIXIR provides a preset fixed 8 pH alkaline water balance, model X has variant options to select different pH balance levels. Alkaline water is very good for health as it helps shed toxins from the body, acts as a liver tonic, improves skin tone and quality, works as a natural diuretic, breaks down phlegm, relieves nausea, alkalizes the body and improves immunity.



ELIXIR 4-in-1 machine indicates 4 major benefits including built-in 13 stage purification, (IES) mineralizer, instant hot, cold and normal water, and built-in detoxifier for fruits and vegetables. ELIXIR has RAW (Rich Alkaline Water) Cartridge in it as the last stage of purification which makes the water alkaline with pH 8. With its premium & niche looks, ELIXIR is a perfect fit for modern and luxury kitchens. If compared to Kangen water machines available in the market, ELIXIR is India's most affordable Alkaline Water RO with a MRP of Rs 49,990. ELIXIR gives high-quality alkaline water, which is as good as Kangen water but far more cost-effective.



KELWON realizes that any Indian family with many members of different age groups would require suitable water as per their health needs. Therefore, SEGEN has 7 levels of water pH level adjuster. The consumers can choose from low alkaline water (pH 7.9), mid alkaline water (pH 8.8), high alkaline water (pH 9.7), purified water (pH 7), acidic water (pH 3.7), beauty water (pH 5.1) and veg cleaner. These different levels are not only for drinking purposes as per health needs, but also for skin and hair care, floor and surface cleaning and veg and food cleaning purposes.



KELWON is delivering and servicing more than 19,000 pin codes across the country. All KELWON products are 100 per cent made in India which contributes to the facts towards easy availability of spare parts and hassle-free service and support at the doorstep.



"We are committed to bringing the best of the global technology and contemporary designed products for your homes, giving our valuable consumers a better quality of life at affordable prices." says H.S. Bhatia (MD, KELWON Electronics and Appliances Private Limited).



Using Korean technology, KELWON Electronics and Appliances has been introducing life-changing products. Up next, they are coming up with products including Air Purifiers, Room Heating Products, and more. KELWON continues to develop products which are dedicated to bettering the wellness of its consumers.

