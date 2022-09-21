Kerala based aquarium plant farm introduces range of new aquarium plants

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/SRV): Bunnycart, a leading D2C brand (Direct to Consumer) delivering healthy aquarium plants direct from farms, is creating a storm in the aquarium industry by introducing new aquarium plants in its stock. Customers can now find different varieties of anubias, mosses, tissue-culture plants, plant-grown coconut shells, lava rocks, driftwoods and a lot more.

With the growing interest of people to undertake aquariums as a hobby, the demand for aquarium plants has surged. Bunnycart ensures fulfilling this requirement with its large-scale cultivation facilities based out in Kerala.

The Journey

Bunnycart is the brainchild of curious minds passionate about fish-keeping and aquascaping. Started in 2014, today the company has touched the hearts of millions of aquarists by sending healthy aquariums in their best and healthy state which can be directly ordered from their website bunnycart.com

The company has evolved over time and now focusing more on aquatic plant cultivation at their farm based in Kerala and its delivery across India- one step at a time!

If there is no struggle, there is no progress.

Initially, the company struggled to deliver healthy stock as the plants often die travelling long hours. However, gradually, they overcame this hardship by cultivating aquatic plants at their farm based in Kerala and shipping the consignments directly from there. It helped plants reach their destination in a healthy state.

According to the founders, it is easy to run an eCommerce store and deliver consignments, but when it comes to delivering aquarium plants, the struggle gets real. One does not know what circumstances the consignments will face and how long they will take to reach the destination. Yet, every shipment is now reaching its best state no matter how far the destination is.

Nonetheless, being a D2C brand, bunnycart.com packs and supplies fresh plants direct from the farm, which has helped in the healthy delivery of every consignment.

At the same time, the company features a Live Arrival guarantee in which the customer gets compensation or refund for getting dead aquarium plants on arrival. It has increased the worth of Bunnycart, making it more reliable among customers.

Becoming the Leading Supplier

According to the founders of Bunnycart, 'the path to success was not a cakewalk.'

Pius C P, Designated Partner of Bunnycart, said, "It took multiple hits and trials and a lot of time to understand the requirements and techniques to combat withered and dead plants delivery. Disappointing even one customer means we have failed in our efforts. Therefore, the constant endeavour was to make our customers smile as they get their orders in a healthy state."



Today, involving large-scale aquatic plant cultivation, bunnycart.com proudly presents itself as a D2C brand where plants are supplied direct from the farm. It has become the most trusted online destination among aquarists aiming for a beautiful community aquarium or planted aquarium.

One-stop Destination for Aquatic Plants

With the large-scale cultivation of varieties of aquatic plant species, bunnycart.com ensures customers can get whatever aquatic plant they want. Besides, the aim is to provide the products at a competitive price.

The company attained this by not involving any middlemen. As goods exchange hands from one middle man to another, their prices inflate. The company understands this and decided not to involve any middlemen so that customers can get quality plants at the lowest rate.

Efforts are also made to deliver plants in a sterile condition; however, practising plant quarantine is still essential for healthy growth. The robust logistic procedure ensures that each plant is procured against the order and shipped the next day to your doorstep.

Each product goes through a stringent quality check to meet customer expectations. Every consignment is packed with utmost care to survive long travel hours and reach its destination without any issue.

Road Ahead

Bunnycart, with its visionary approach, aims for perfection in all spheres- whether it's about fresh and healthy plants or their successful delivery.

At the same time, Bunnycart envisions catering to the increasing demands, therefore, making efforts to increase the capacity of its farms and greenhouses and including all types of aquarium plants under their cultivation. They endeavour to help customers buy all types of aquarium plants- emerged, submerged, and floating under one umbrella.

Taking a step ahead, the company is also entering into distribution and looking for reliable partners so that aquarium plants can arrive at pet stores in bulk and reach customers in every nook and corner of the country.

Even though Bunnycart is not experiencing hurdles in delivering live aquarium plants across India, founders are focusing on improving how they can do it more efficiently so that they can travel even long distances. They are improving the techniques and adopting advanced practices for the same.

Apart from aquatic plants, the company also delivers aquarium substrates, decor items and fish food. Efforts are constantly made to add up to their aquarium products so that bunnycart.com becomes the best destination for all types of aquarium plants and related stuff.

To know more, visit: www.bunnycart.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

