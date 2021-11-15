'Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes' - Research Report on Kerala Scenario was submitted to Kerala Govt and authorities on World Diabetes Day

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): November 14 is World Diabetes Day. India is the 'Diabetes Capital of the World', and the State of Kerala is referred to as 'Diabetes Capital of India' owing to the disproportionately large number of Diabetic patients in the nation.

Vieroots, which specialises on Health, Wellness, and epigenetic lifestyle modification, have done deep research and have come up with a peer-reviewed study.

As a part of awareness programs culminating on the World Diabetes Day, we met with and briefed Hon'ble Governor His Excellency Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan, Royal Family at Travancore Palace, Former Diplomats and thought leaders including TP Sreenivasan, Colonel RG Nair (Founding member of Defence Institute of Psychological Research, Indian Army). In the convenience of Veena George, the report is to be submitted to the Kerala Govt and the Health Department. Our team of doctors are also engaging with doctors from various methods of treatment in sensitising them towards this challenge.



A staggering 85 percent of Keralites are genetically at risk of magnesium deficiency. The link between magnesium deficiency and diabetes and its consequences has been scientifically proven. Our research points out the fact that "Keralites are genetically more susceptible to diabetes; the solution lies in the modification of lifestyle - diet, exercise, and mental health. The study points out that prevention is the only way to tackle this menace on a large scale.

We would like to point out that it is our duty as civil society, media, and citizens to ignite awareness regarding the health hazard we are facing. Vieroots would be working with Doctors, health care professionals, and various hospitals through a unique project- EPLIMO Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification in spreading awareness and preventing the above as a part of our social responsibility mission.

The press meet was graced by health care and wellness professionals from Vieroots Wellness Solutions. Dr Biju. K.S, Senior Medical Officer, Reshma K.R, Senior Genetic Counsellor and Devika Venugopal, Head of Communications. Awareness sessions by doctors and wellness professionals are conducted in hospitals to disseminate the research findings.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

