Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited, a zero-debt real estate brand, has been awarded the Most Promising Real Estate Brand of the Year 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited is a zero-debt real estate brand, has been awarded The Most Promising Real Estate Brand Of The Year 2022 by the Iconic Achievers Awards 2022 in Mumbai on 15 Oct '22.

Iconic Achievers Awards real estate award is one of the most prestigious awards celebrating the reward excellence to the individuals and companies who have significantly impacted multiple industries in the past. The award is a token of appreciation for the developers creating landmark projects and adopting best practices in the business.

Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited is a real estate company building residential and commercial projects. The company is a zero-debt real estate brand. Based out of central India, Maharashtra, the company's mission is to contribute to the development of the new Nagpur and become one of India's most trusted real estate brands.



Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited is a part of the Kesar Group. It is a vertically integrated company that houses several businesses under its umbrella - real estate, finance, cosmetics, jewellery & bullion, organic farming, venture capital, media services and capital market. The company has a strong management team of seasoned professionals with relevant industry experience. The objective of the company is to deliver world-class projects.

"We are happy to receive this award by Iconic Achievers Awards. Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited has always focused on offering the best luxury living standards to its patrons and this award comes as a great inspiration to thrive more and deliver the best," said Sachin Gopal Gupta, Managing Director, Kesar Lands - Kesar India Limited, Nagpur, on the occasion.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

