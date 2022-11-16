Ketto strengthens its leadership; Announces promotions of top executives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org South East Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform is pleased to announce the promotion of Mahendra Narkar as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Prior to his promotion, Narkar was the Vice President of Technology at Ketto. With over 20 years of enriching experience in managing technologies, projects, and business, as CTO he will now spearhead the company's strategic technology planning, automation, and cloud management.

Zaheer Adenwala, Co-founder and former CTO will now be taking up the new Chief Operating Officer position for the company. Commenting on the promotion of Mahendra Nakar, Zaheer Adenwala said, "We have worked closely with Mahendra over the years and we respect his commitment to excellence, useful innovation, and his ability to adapt to fast technological change. We are certain that his addition to the company's executive team will enable us to deliver greater value to our key stakeholders."

"I am delighted to undertake new responsibilities and look forward to helping drive growth and enable innovating technology solutions to facilitate incredible and safe fundraising processes for our key stakeholders," said, Nakar.



Before joining Ketto, Narkar worked with Shaadi.com for over 10 years. He was accountable for the leadership, coordination, and management of multiple projects. His experience has involved hands-on participation in solution design and solution implementation, as well as providing support and oversight of project performance.

Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact by targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

