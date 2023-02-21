Keventers launches The Tastiest Vegan Delicacy; expands its product range to Dairy-Free users

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/SRV): Keventers, an iconic Indian Dairy brand with a legacy of 97 years best known for its Milkshakes and Ice-creams, is all set to expand its product portfolio pan India with the launch of its first line of vegan delicacies on 20th February 2023.

This brand new range is 100% plant-based and gluten-free - a treat for people with dietary restrictions including gluten intolerance and dairy allergies. With no artificial ingredients or added flavor, it's an excellent choice for all, especially for those who prefer lactose-intolerant diets - All dairy-free, All delightful.

The two mouthwatering flavors--Vegan Strawberry and Vegan Dark Chocolate are available in consumer packs of 100 ml and 450 ml, priced at Rs.109 and Rs. 349 respectively. It'll be available for consumption at selected Keventers stores across India.

The Vegan Dark Chocolate is rich, creamy, and satisfyingly delicious! The Vegan strawberry has a smooth texture and its impeccable taste will leave you wanting more.

Contrary to the myths around dairy-free diets, the Keventers Vegan Range doesn't compromise on flavour and has been developed after a series of multiple consumer trials with Vegan users. It's the Tastiest Vegan Range prepared with coconut milk and a blend of the finest ingredients - making it the perfect treat for Summer. Sit back, relax, and indulge in delectable scoops with a friend or two!



Speaking on the new product launch, Agastya Dalmia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Keventers says, "We're beyond thrilled to introduce our audience to the Tastiest Vegan Delicacy. We believe that everyone deserves exquisite treats without sacrificing taste--and we are confident that our customers will love the new Vegan range just as much as we do! As a brand, our goal is to always look out for innovation and reach audiences in new ways. Hence, with our new launch, we are proud to introduce something delightful for all."

Commenting on the new range, Team PETA India says, "Dreamy and creamy and absolutely delightful--Keventers new vegan range is so out-of-this-world and delicious, PETA India simply had to recognize the range with our seal of approval. Now people who are lactose-intolerant or dairy-free for health, animal welfare, or other reasons, can enjoy Keventers too. Believe PETA India when we say, you're sure to come back for seconds and thirds!"

Keventers, creator of the iconic milkshake is India's first very own 'Made in India' brand. Established in 1925 by Edward Keventer, Keventers then became famed for its milkshakes. Acquired by Ram Krishna Dalmia in 1940, it underwent great changes through the course of history. From supplying to the Indian army to becoming the preferred choice for Delhiites walking around Connaught Place. The brand was then revived in 2015 by Agastya Dalmia, Aman Arora and Sohrab Sitaram. Keeping the vintage tone alive with its signature glass bottles, the trio has completely revamped the brand in a way that makes it strike a chord with modern-day consumers. Presently Keventers has brand presence across India, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Kenya.

For more information, visit - https://www.keventers.com/

