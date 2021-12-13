Kevin Pietersen reveals strategies to England's Victory at the Ashes

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/ATK): It has been a long time since cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been on ground helping the England team win the Ashes against Australia. After a decade, the former English batsman shares strategies to win the Ashes down under.

The Ashes are right around the corner, and the T20 World Cup Winners are all set to host England in their homeland. The five match series will take place in Brisbane. The 2021-22 series is crucial for England since they failed to win the last two Ashes.

Kevin Pietersen was a prominent member of the England team, the only team who successfully secured a win against Australia in 2011 on Australian soil. Since then, the England team has not won a series away from home. Pietersen scored 360 runs with an average of 60 and caught Michael Clarke's wicket in the 2010-11 series.

With the stage set for the 2021- 22 Ashes, Kevin Pietersen shares crucial tips in a video shared by Betway sports. He explained the prominent areas to conquer the Aussies. The exclusive video explains the following key areas to emerge winners-

The importance of the first match of the series

The Betway ambassador explained, "I think you realise after your career how important the Ashes are. You are judged at the end of your career almost entirely on how you went in Ashes cricket. Something that the fans and the public get the media all involved in. And you are always reminded of it as well. It's a great feather in the cap to say we beat Australia in Australia. These are historic moments."

How to quiet the crowd

"Once you get off to a really good start then, the public and media start to question the Australian side. For us to get that draw in Brisbane, then to take part in Adelaide on that particular tour was where we built up all the momentum. It's vital to make sure that the first test doesn't go pear-shaped," added Pietersen.

He explained how it is crucial to score bigger runs

The cricketer further explained, "Scoring a lot of runs is something you have to do in Australia. You have to make sure you keep the bowlers out there. Cook scored 700 runs, I got plenty, Ian Bell got plenty, Strauss got runs. It's key to success to know that if you fail your other buddy is definitely going to turn up."



"Back your team's strike bowlers," states Pietersen.

"You also got to have a strike bowler that takes wickets and you got to have a spinner that takes wickets. It's about having the key personnel delivering when you need to deliver. Anderson at that stage was as good as anyone with his reverse swing and his control. We had the bowlers to back him up then we obviously know how great Swann is on his day," explained the ex-cricketer.

Understand the importance of the series

"I remember in Adelaide in the 2006-07 series where we had scored 550 in that first innings and we lost that test match. Making sure that you keep the momentum down and you keep people focused the entire time that's the key to winning in Australia. The Australians have got that mongrel spirit, that fight, the determination, the grit. You give them a chance and they will get you," said Pietersen while concluding.

Ashes 2021 -2022 timetable

The first playoff will be from 8th December to 12th December at Gabba.

The second match will be on 16th December at Adelaide Oval.

The third test match will take place on 26th December at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The fourth test will take place in Sydney

The final playoff will take place on 14th January 2022 in Perth

