Keyline Digitech participates in Bengal's biggest business celebration organized by Bengal Business Council- A convention to bring a change digitally

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/SRV): Keyline Digitech participates in Bengal Rising 2.0, the biggest business fair by Bengal Business Council. Shashi Panja, the minister of commerce, industries and enterprises in Bengal, inaugurated the event. These three days events at Karunamoyee Central Park (Boimela Prangan) featured over 150 stalls showcasing various industrial entrepreneurship such as food festivals, craftworks, flea markets, and the automobile industry. The digital partner for the event was My Kolkata, a popular page on Telegraph India that features news about the city. The opening day featured a performance by singer Iman Chakraborty, with the Lakkhichara band and Sourendra-Soumyojit being the unique attractions for the following days.

The Bengal Business Council, the revamped version of the original Bengal Business Council, was established to support businesses from the Bengal region. On the very last day, an award session was held to honour eminent personalities like Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Public Administration, Tanushree Shankar for Performing Arts and Ajay Chakraborty for Lifetime Achievement in Music and many more.

Keyline Digitech also rounded up at stall no AC29 with its new vision, a key to a sustainable digital solution for all business sectors. The company believes that every business, be it large or MSME, deserves the opportunity to promote itself digitally. Keyline was pleased to participate in Bengal's biggest business celebration, reach out to more audiences and network with other participants who showed interest in their work.

Keyline Digitech is a digital marketing agency based in Kolkata, operating for over 20 years. Through our work, we have already won many prestigious projects in different sections like Digital Marketing, Creative Design, Website and Ecommerce development, web and mobile app development and more. We have come so far because quality has always been the guiding principle of our business.

