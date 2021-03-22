Keysight Technologies and United Way Delhi Flag off First-of-its-kind 'STEM on Wheels' Van in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aimed at building scientific temper among the students, the STEM on Wheels, a CSR initiative of Keysight Technologies in partnership with United Way Delhi (UWD) launched the STEM on Wheels Van today in the presence of Yash Garg, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Haryana.

The program aligns with the newly introduced National Education Policy 2020, which is the need of the hour and is a revolutionary step in the education sector. The STEM on Wheels program of Keysight Technologies and United Way Delhi aims to engage young minds through "learning by doing activities".

A dedicated van equipped with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) models are designed and canvassed under the program with Keysight Technologies' support. A facilitator is available for conducting sessions in schools with the children and building the capacity of the teachers in Government schools of Gurugram district in Haryana.

The key representatives present during the launch of STEM on Wheels included Yash Garg, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Haryana Capt. Indu Boken Kasana, District Education officer, Gurgaon From Keysight Technologies India - Sudhir Tangri, Vice President, and Country General Manager; Annmol Bhutani, Country HR Manager; Naresh N Asnani, Country Communications, and CSR Manager; Rakesh Chaudhary, Senior Director - Accounting and Reporting, Acquisition Lead; Dinesh Upadhyay, Group Controller, and Business Finance among others were present during the ceremony. Kapil Kumria, UWD Board Chair, Rajeev Karwal, UWD Board Member, and Ms. Pallavika Ahlawat, Head - Program Development and Donor Relations UWD also attended the event.

The Stem on Wheel's Van is designed with a dedicated roster for visiting the Government and NGO-run schools as well as the adjoining communities in the Gurugram region reaching 2000+ children, promoting STEM-related learning, giving hands-on experience.

The van was flagged off by Yash Garg, IAS, DC Gurugram. Speaking on the flag-off event, Yash Garg, IAS, DC Gurugram emphasized the importance of building synergies towards achieving common goals.

"At Keysight, we are positively impacting the global community through our solutions and services, as well as our CSR program and STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) education is one of the key pillars of our CSR efforts," said, Sudhir Tangri, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight Technologies India. He added, "STEM on Wheels is an innovative program which promotes STEM education in middle school children by bringing experiential learning closer to them through hands-on learning tools, kits and teaching practices. The STEM on Wheels program has generated curiosity and interest in students to decode the science behind how things work and made them more aware while fuelling their innovative thinking."



Elated with the STEM on Wheels van flag-off, Naresh N Asnani, Keysight's Country Manager, Communications and CSR, said, "STEM on Wheels program imparts knowledge based on real experiences and thus helps children acquire next-generation needed for the future. In this phase of the program, the focus will be to bridge the STEM education divide and strengthen the academic concepts of students by working closely with identified government schools, NGO schools and local communities in Gurugram."

"Research indicates that STEM-related jobs in India have grown by 44 percent. There is a need to help aid the existing government schools to promote STEM-related learning. We are grateful to the District Administration Gurugram and Corporate Partner Keysight Technologies for the STEM on Wheels Initiative," United Way Delhi's CEO, Sachin Golwalkar said.

Earlier in 2020, the Indian government revamped the existing education policy for an improved approach in the education sector.

Among other objectives, the National Education Policy promotes STEM education which integrates the global education pattern to boost the basic skills of experimentation, conceptual knowledge of the core subjects. NEP aims to help students bring out their best performance and ensure their holistic development to provide deeper experiential learning to build capacity, skills, creativity, and innovative mindset amongst young mind.

STEM on Wheels program started in January 2020 and quickly adapted to the COVID-19 situation. The program introduced virtual learning opportunities for the students generating curiosity and interest in students. STEM on Wheels reached out to over 8500+ students in 115+ schools in Delhi NCR through online and offline sessions, enabling an opportunity to harness ideas, applications, and problem-solving skills in the field of STEM education.

