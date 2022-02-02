KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGiSL) Restructures and announces the demerger of its two Flagship Divisions

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGiSL) has recently announced that the board of directors have approved the demerger of their Global Software Services (GSS) and Business Support Services (BSS) divisions into 2 different independent entities, so that they could unlock their true potential and pursue their aggressive growth plans.

"The organization has been growing multi-fold over the years and with the current business prospects emerging post the pandemic era, it becomes important that both the Software and Business Support businesses will require greater focus. I am confident that this demerger will empower both the entities to actively pursue their growth strategies independently and unlock their true potential. We continue to stay committed to both the businesses and long-term value creation," said Dr. Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Managing Director of KGISL.

The demerger is in the process of being done following the process and framework set by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Post the demerger, KGiSL Technologies will use the brand "KGiSL", while KG Invicta will create a new identity for itself.

Pursuant to the demerger, KGISL Technologies Private Limited will accelerate its drive to innovation and its quest to become the Most Admired Software Company in the World offering Software products focused on creating next Generation Customer Experience (CX) for its clients' customers.



"KGiSL Technologies is a multiproduct Enterprise Software company focused on Banking, Insurance, Capital Markets, & Wealth Management segments. This demerger will allow us the freedom and flexibility to move forward and work towards our ambition of becoming a truly global. We will do this by being empathetic to our customers' needs and by offering Outcome based models to the clients - be it on CAPEX or OPEX models and be it on SAAS/PAAS/Cloud@Customer/On Premise models," says Prassadh Shanmugam, Director & CEO of KGiSL Technologies.

Serving clients across the world for more than two decades with the highest client retention rate, KG Invicta Services Private Limited has carved a niche for itself in helping organizations achieve business transformation, growth, and improved outcomes through process and operational efficiencies. The strategic transformation is aimed to redefine its purpose as an omnichannel business process management (BPM) solution provider, delivering services and solutions with added business value.

KG Invicta Services Private Limited has a diversified clientele across a wide range of industries including healthcare, insurance, mortgage, finance, automotive, telco, cable, internet, utility, e-commerce and more, to global Fortune 500 corporations. The company has delivery centers globally and employs 2000+ professionals.

"Delivering incremental business value through people, process, and technology" is the new brand promise-cum-purpose of the company. The transformation also entails reorganizing the brand identity across all the touchpoints. We strongly believe that to stand apart, we need to stand for something bigger, exhibiting our purpose, values, ethos and ambitions. Hence the renewed vision on what we do the best, so that our clients can seamlessly achieve operational efficiency, exponential growth, and improved customer experience," says Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, Director & CEO, KG Invicta Services Private Limited.

