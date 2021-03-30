Khushi Fertility & IVF Centre rules out mental retardation in babies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): In a first-of-its-kind multidimensional IVF treatment in the country, Khushi Fertility and IVF Centre, a pioneering Bengaluru -based fertility centre specialising in the latest Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) implemented Clinical Exome Sequencing (CES), Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) and Pre Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS) procedures on the embryos of a patient after IntraCytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) to rule out an inherited genetic disease arising from the inheritance of an abnormality in the parent's gene.

36-year-old Pooja (Name Changed) was both terrified and hopeful of having a normal baby the second time. In 2017 at the age of 33, she had given birth to her first child who presented with several neurological symptoms and missed several developmental milestones

Like most of the women, Pooja was alarmed and scared to venture into motherhood again. She decided to seek answers to her problem before trying to be a mother once again. Genetic testing of her baby revealed an abnormality that caused his symptoms. She consulted Dr Preetha Tilak in Bangalore, who suggested she undergo a Carrier Screening test to check if she is the carrier of any genetic mutations. The test results revealed she was a heterozygous carrier for the L1CAM variant found in the first child.

In 2018, Pooja was pregnant again and went for a prenatal genetic test which revealed the fetus had the same genetic variant as the first baby and was likely to have a similar outcome. Due to this, the couple took the painful decision to go in for medical termination of the pregnancy. Her hope and fear of conceiving again intensified with the unfortunate loss of her son due to the genetic condition.

Pooja was devastated after losing her son and a pregnancy. However, it was at that point in her life, when she met Dr Rashmi Yogish at Khushi Fertility & IVF Centre for treatment.

After counselling the heartbroken couple, Dr Yogish gave Pooja a ray of hope to be able to birth a normal child. She advised IVF with PGT M and PGT A where the embryos would be screened. Here, only the normal embryos without genetic disorder are selected for embryo transfer and achieving pregnancy. Dr Yogish prescribed specific genetic tests, starting with Pre PGD workup of the couple and then Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD/ PGT-M) and Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS/PGT-A) on the embryos created by performing ICSI.

Dr Yogish and her team extracted oocytes from the first and second IVF cycles performed on Pooja and fertilised them with her husband's sperms using the ICSI method. All the Grade-A blastocysts were biopsied and frozen and tested.

The test revealed that 4 of the embryos were free of the L1CAM mutation and these 4 were further analysed using a technique called PGS to check for any chromosomal abnormalities. Using these two techniques 2 out of the 11 extracted embryos were identified as normal. Pooja gave birth to full-term twin daughters.

Sharing her happiness, Pooja says, "Dr Rashmi assured me that she will ensure I have a normal child with the help of IVF and PGD/PGS. I have always met her with tears in my eyes and she has always ensured I walk out with a smile. With her invaluable help, I have not one but two healthy children today."



Dr Rashmi Yogish, Founder, Medical Director and Lead IVF Consultant, Khushi Fertility & IVF Centre said, "We are extremely delighted to help Pooja have healthy babies!! PGT - M (PGD) and CES are new technologies that are helping IVF couples with debilitating genetic conditions have normal, healthy children. With an accuracy rate of 95 to 97 per cent, they reduce the emotional and financial burden on the parents."

"We do not advocate the PGD technology for every couple seeking IVF treatment. We recommend the technologies only for those couples who have suffered repeated pregnancy losses, IVF failures or those who have a history of having given birth to a child with genetic abnormalities." She added

Khushi Fertility & IVF Centre is a hi-tech fully equipped IVF centre run by Dr Rashmi Yogish MS (OBG), Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine.

Over the years, Dr Rashmi has performed thousands of ovum pick up and embryo transfers including the most difficult ones and has achieved excellent results in such cases. Her technical skills, unsurpassed knowledge and compassion towards patients make her the most sought after fertility specialist in the country.

Khushi Fertility & IVF Centre, which started as Khushi Fertility & Women's Clinic way back in 2014, today has hundreds of successful pregnancies to its credit and has proven to be the centre of excellence with maximum pregnancy rates in IUI & IVF. The hospital offers state of the art therapeutic, diagnostic and medical services related to infertility and IVF. All facilities for IVF and infertility are available under one roof.

The clinic is equipped with the latest types of equipment and highly advanced surgical instruments that help in performing meticulous surgeries and procedures.

The clinic also maintains the highest degree of confidentiality and has the most dedicated set of staff members who all work towards achieving the dream of parenthood for childless couples who walk towards them.

