Kicky & Perky launches Valentine's Edition jewellery with Zoya Afroz in #ShowYourLove campaign

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kicky & Perky, a leading jewelry brand based in Jaipur, India, is proud to announce the launch of its Valentine's Day Silver Jewellery Collection in collaboration with Miss India International 2021, Zoya Afroz. The collection is part of the #showyourlove campaign, which emphasizes the belief that gifting is the ultimate expression of love to your special someone. This valentine's exclusive jewelry collection features a range of sophisticated silver pieces, including earrings, rings, pendants, and necklaces, all handcrafted from 925 sterling silver and adorned with rose gold, gold plating, and trillion diamonds.

Kicky&Perky, co-founded by Shalini, Preeti, and Aditi Khandelwal, is a brand from a business family with 40 years of experience in various industries such as fashion, lifestyle, and fitness. The company values diversity and saw a need for a brand that combines traditional and contemporary designs. This led to the creation of Kicky&Perky, which aims to provide premium jewelry designs made of pure silver and high-quality gems and stones.

Aditi Khandelwal, Co-founder of Kicky & Perky, said, "We are thrilled to launch our Valentine Silver Jewellery Collection in collaboration with Zoya Afroz, Actor & Miss India International 2021, Her beauty and elegance perfectly embody the spirit of our collection and we are honored to have her for collaboration."

Zoya Afroz, Miss India International 2021 & Actor, added, "I am thrilled to be a part of Kicky&Perky's Valentine's Day Silver Jewellery Collection. Each piece is handcrafted with care and precision, made from the finest materials, and its elegant silhouette is made to last a lifetime. This collection is the perfect way to express your love and affection this Valentine's Day."

The Valentine's Day Silver Jewelry Collection from Kicky & Perky is designed to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your everyday look. Whether you're looking for a special gift for your significant other or simply want to treat yourself, this collection has something for everyone.



Kicky & Perky is a leading provider of one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry, using only the finest materials, including sterling silver and incised Kundan (or "golden thread"). With a history of over 40 years in various markets, including fashion, lifestyle, and fitness, we firmly believe in the benefits of diversity and inclusivity. Our vision is to create a full-service fashion brand with a global presence that will satisfy consumer needs for more permanent heirlooms of the newest trends. In addition to creating beautiful body jewelry, we provide necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. For more information about Kicky & Perky and their new collection, visit kickyandperky.com.

