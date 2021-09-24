KiCo - India's Kitaab Copy vows to redefine learning in India

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): A Delhi-based EdTech startup, KiCo- India's Kitaab Copy has provided academic guidance to 10,000 Daily active users in the past 8 months. The coaching application offers guidance to the students of classes 6 to 12 including the JEE & NEET aspirants.

Currently, their app on Google Play Store has over 40,000 downloads and are successfully catering to a wide audience.

With an expert team of faculty members who are available 24*7 to guide the students in their learning journey, Kico has taken the initiative of developing 1000 hybrid classrooms and 500 affiliates to cater to the student's needs. As of now, they are also offering training to the students of Delhi Government Schools.

The online education platform started its journey in the hands of four market enthusiasts Gunjan Chowdhary, Amit Gautam, Gaurav Chowdhary and Saurabh Pandey who felt an urgency to equalize the standards of education in India. With this aim, they created KiCo through which students from all over India can solve their doubts and learn lessons anytime without travelling anywhere.



While asked about their motivation behind building KiCo, company co-founder Gaurav said, "KiCo is formed by the two words which carry the legacy of the Indian Education System since ages - KITAAB and COPY. Our vision is to emerge as a pioneer in the field of online education by providing equal opportunities of quality education to every student which, as we believe, is a right of every child."

"KiCo has a mission to become the best online education platform by continuous efforts and dedication of our highly capable team of faculties and staff who have proved themselves to be the leaders in their respective fields throughout their career. www.ikico.in We have an aim to create an environment of learning in the field of basic education and to incorporate excellence in our teaching methodology and make it a niche throughout the hooks and corners of the country," added another co-founder Amit.

Kico's goal of creating a facility of 'anytime and anywhere learning' has made them realize the need of reaching the students in rural India. Therefore, they are investing all of their energy into generating funding to build high-end hybrid classrooms in the villages of India. Their emphasis on the uplift of the regional languages also supports their vision. The EdTech start-up is putting all of their hard work into achieving the subscription goal of 20,000 so that they can move forward in their vision of reshaping the learning experience in India.

Despite several ed-tech startups in the country, there still remains a void in the tier 2 & 3 territories of the country from where the majority of student communities come from. It is here that KiCo has enabled its working at the grass-root level for the students of class 6 to 12 and JEE/NEET in the most affordable way.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

