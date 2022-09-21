Kids fitness startup- Xfitkids soon to create gamified version of a Fitness and Nutrition app for kids

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): Xfitkids, an award-winning startup in the field of fitness solutions for kids are all set to create an all-new gamified version of a Fitness and Nutrition app. Through this app, kids can earn points by participating in online quizzes and challenges, and utilize them for various fitness activities or buying merchandise from the app.

Xfitkids was founded during the first wave of Covid '19 by Coach Aditya, an ex-banker and now a CrossFit-Kids Certificate Holder. As many kids were getting less active due to the lockdown restrictions, hundreds of Xfit-Kids started their 'Journey of Fitness' via online classes on zoom.

Sharing about the startup, Coach Aditya shared, "Playing a sport is very important for each individual; however, not all kids are sports-ready. Some common issues kids face these days are poor mobility, low levels of stamina, and weak bones and muscles. Let's understand that there are eight major Elements of Fitness: Strength, Stamina, Speed, Agility, Mobility, Coordination, Balance, and Body Composition. Any sport you pick focuses only on 2-3 of these elements. Xfitkids programs aim to create a balance between these elements, to help kids work on their weaknesses and capitalize on their strengths. It is no secret that top athletes such as Virat Kohli and Ronaldo constantly work on their fitness training to be at the top of their game."



"Post-covid, there is an increasing number of cases of obese and inactive kids. The government and schools largely focus on athlete development programs, where they only train elite performers. Learning and practicing basic movement with good form and posture (building Gross Motor skills) early on in life is important irrespective of a kid's ability. There should be focus on teaching movement patterns in a gamified manner to indulge everyone in physical exercises," he added.

Training kids requires a totally different skill-set. There are so many kids but very less qualified coaches. Coach Aditya believes that the gap needs to be filled using technology. Xfitkids has created a video library with a wide range of curricula to train kids with a purpose and structure. "Besides tutorials, funny graphics, anecdotes, and many exercises, we also narrate stories with a moral, social or a health tip to add value. The videos have already been tested and ready for use by schools, N.G.O.s, and other government organizations to make world-class training remotely available to each kid in the country (and beyond)."

To measure progress and promote physical literacy, Xfitkids has designed 7-levels of Certifications 'V.I.B.G.Y.O.R.,' now available for all kids between 7-12 years of age. At every level, kids get a manual to read and prepare for an MCQ-based Online Test followed by a physical examination via live video streaming. It acts as a long-term engagement tool for kids to remain hooked on to Fitness and look forward to 'what's next.'

The 'Fitness Assessment and Screening Test' (F.A.S.T.) by Xfitkids is another innovation to simplify and shorten the traditional fitness testing models that are too lengthy and redundant for schools to follow regularly. The AI-generated scorecard gives a basis for measuring performance and tracking progress. If you are looking for fitness solutions for your kids, check their YouTube handle 'Xfitkids' and subscribe to content on the 'Xfitkids app,' which is live on Google Playstore.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

