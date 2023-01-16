Kings Infra joins hands with Atomes to develop antibiotic-free aquaculture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. focusing in aquaculture farming, seafood processing, and international trade of marine products will join hands with Atmoes Group for developing and promoting antibiotic-free sustainable and traceable aquaculture in the country. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard last week.

The deal between the two companies will enable antibiotic-free aquaculture products which will enable better access and acceptability of the aquaculture products in the international market.

Elimination of antibiotics from the food system has emerged as an important quality standard in all developed markets with the concern over the health hazards posed by antibiotic-resistant bacteria becoming a reality. Going forward, zero antibiotics residue in food products, including aquaculture products, will be a primary criterion in all major markets. Elimination of antibiotic residue will be an essential ingredient for further growth of our processors and exporters.

According to the MoU, Kings Infra and its subsidiary SISAT360 will have exclusive rights for Atomes products to be used in the aquaculture industry across India. Kings Infra will also have the exclusive right to appoint Distributors, Agents or sell directly to end use customers.

Kings Infra will do joint technology trials for the effectiveness to customize the products and the packaging to Indian conditions. Training and technical support to farmers and dealers by way of seminars, presentations etc. will be provided by the Atomes team.



The Canada-based Atmoes Group is a conglomerate with global presence in several verticals such as public hygiene, animal health, agriculture, pulp and paper, petroleum, food and beverage, aerospace and military.

Atomes India Chemicals Private Limited, the Indian arm of the Canadian Group, having many years of research and experiments in biochemical products covering animal health care, water and wastewater treatment, agriculture and pulp paper and MEPCO Limited, with over 20 years of experience in the Gulf has branched out into Pulp and Paper trading, the petroleum industry, and the biochemical business will also be part of the deal.

According to the MoU the two parties agree to work together for developing antibiotic free, sustainable and traceable aquaculture in India.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, listed in BSE, is a technology driven aquaculture company focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

