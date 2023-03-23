Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys board

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Infosys on Thursday announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director from its Board, effective March 22, 2023, upon completion of her tenure.

Accordingly, the Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective Thursday based on the recommendation of the 'Nomination and Remuneration Committee'.

Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017. Sundaram serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee.

"We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017," chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, said.



"We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey," Nilekani added.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys' Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018.

She also served as the Chairperson of the 'Nomination & Remuneration Committee' and 'CSR Committee', and as a member of the 'Risk Management and ESG Committees' of the Board.

"The Board places on record its appreciation for Ms Shaw's invaluable contribution, guidance, and strategic vision, that has helped the Company build and execute a resilient growth strategy," Infosys said in a release.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India. (ANI)

