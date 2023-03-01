Kirthiga Reddy joins the team of advisors at Jump.trade

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GuardianLink, the 360° digital collectible ecosystem enabler, announced the addition of Kirthiga Reddy to the team of advisors. This comes in at a crucial juncture when GuardianLink's flagship platform Jump.trade is set to introduce its racing metaverse game RADDX Racing Metaverse.



Kirthiga Reddy, with an MBA from Stanford University and an MS in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, holds the distinction of being the first female investment partner of Softbank Investment Advisers, manager of the USD 130B+ SoftBank Vision Fund. She was also the first ever employee of Facebook India, and served as the Managing Director for Facebook India and South Asia. She is the co-founder and CEO of the mobile-first Web3 platform Virtualness, with a mission to make Web3 accessible to creators, brands, sports, media and entertainment across the globe.



"We are thrilled to have Kirthiga Reddy join GuardianLink as an advisor," said Ramkumar Subramaniam, the CEO and co-founder of GuardianLink. "Her enthusiasm for Web3 collaboration, and community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our presence! As a digital collectible ecosystem enabler, we are delighted to share our learnings and partner on infrastructure building and digital collectible utilities to fuel Virtualness' growth."





Her strategic leadership helped make India one of the largest markets for Facebook advertising. Today, while the world is set to experience a transition from Web 2.0 to Web3 advertising with its focus on immersive Metaverse experiences, the prowess and experience of Kirthiga Reddy will come in handy for GuardianLink/Jump.trade and its leadership team to steer the games and metaverses forward in the right direction.



"The spirit of collaboration is very strong in Web3," said Kirthiga Reddy. "I am a firm believer in the power of ecosystems for any large-scale technology transformation. It will take all of us working together to on-board the next billion users to Web3 as we deliver on the promise of the decentralized world. I am delighted to join GuardianLink's team of advisors at this inflection point as they double down on their foray into the metaverse."



Kirthiga Reddy joining GuardianLink's Jump.trade is a testimonial of the commitment that the organization has towards creating delightful experiences for their community, to providing state-of-the-art solutions to brands and creators who look forward to creating an immersive and engaging presence in the Web3 world.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

