Kissflow launches brand campaign on #ThePowerofSimple at work

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kissflow, a global SaaS product company with 10,000 customers across 160 countries, today launched a brand campaign introducing #ThePowerOfSimple, a move that positions the company as a challenger brand in the digital workplace solutions category.

When polling a group of digital workers about their biggest productivity-killers, the problem with today's workplaces became clear: nearly 43 per cent of respondents cited too many digital tools as the reason for decreased levels of productivity, with more than half saying reducing the number of tools would increase productivity.

"Work can bring many levels of complexity, so we wanted to drill down to the core of what really matters, and that's designing a culture that empowers employees to work productively, collaboratively and with ease, minus the chaos that multiple digital tools can inflict," says Suresh Sambandam, CEO of Kissflow. "Kissflow provides one solution that unites people in collaborative work across workstreams no matter where they are."



The definition of the digital workplace is still a work in progress, especially as the pandemic convoluted the already intangible idea, according to Neil Miller, host of The Digital Workplace, a group that was created to define and discuss the future of work.

"The future of work goes well beyond just providing the tech needed to work remotely," says Miller. "It really comes down to identifying the nucleus of your work - for many, that centre is going to be a hybrid model of in-office and remote employees, and there's a mad rush to introduce the solutions that will make that seamless collaboration possible."

That's what Suresh and his team of 300 employees set out to do. While the company is headquartered in Chennai, India, most of Kissflow's employees can be found elsewhere - Kissflow was among the first in the industry to explore a hybrid work model, REMOTE+, which enables employees to enjoy the benefits of both remote work and co-located in-office work.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

